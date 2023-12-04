PHOTOS - Justin Credible Shows Off Shocking Weight Gain At GCW Event

At Saturday night’s GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) ‘C’Mon Dude’ event in Hartford, CT, ECW legend PJ “Justin Credible” Polaco made an appearance.

Many fans were surprised to see how much weight the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion has gained since his last public appearance, which is something he addressed himself on Twitter. He wrote,

“Yo, I look like a bowling ball lol I gotta lose some weight”

The appearance marked Credible’s first wrestling appearance since he competed at the 7MW, CCW, PCWA, and VPW United joint ‘The Battle At The Bridge’ show on September 9th.

You can check out some photos of Justin Credible’s new look below: