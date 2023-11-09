There are plenty of chances to enjoy ice skating throughout Knotts this Christmas. Old Market Square’s Winter Wonderland will once again host a sky skating rink, the National Ice Center will also host a series of themed skates, including a festive character skate, a princess and superhero party and their Christmas Holiday Club. (Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire)

Nottingham’s Winter Wonderland is a favorite at Christmas.

But there are many other events to keep you entertained during the festival.

From pantomimes and Christmas markets – to festive forests, seasonal walks and winter wonderlands…

7 November – 31 December. Nottingham’s highly acclaimed Winter Wonderland is back again for 2023. Consistently ranked as one of the best Christmas markets in the UK, this year’s Winter Wonderland will see the return of last year’s hugely popular sky rink as well as ski bars, festive stalls and. observation wheel. Entry to the markets is free with additional costs for additional activities. (Photo: Liyuan Liu)

Courtesy of Visit Nottinghamshire, here are 10 things to do in Nottinghamshire.

Notts has become famous for its many pantos during the festive season. The Theater Royal will host Dick Whittington, the Nottingham Playhouse will host Cinderella and A Christmas Carol, Southwell Minster will also host A Christmas Carol, and the Nottingham Arts Theater will show Sleeping Beauty. Mansfield Town Center will also welcome visitors to the Palace Theater to enjoy the festive Beauty and the Beast starring Mansfield’s favorite funny man – Adam Moss and CBBC royalty, Dani Harmer. Different times and dates, prices vary. Visit the Nottinghamshire website for more information. (Photo: Tom Platnum Morley)

From December 16 to January 7 at the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre. For £3.50 per trail sheet, you can go on a family adventure into Sherwood Forest at Christmas and follow the Major Oak Trail. Find the clues and foil the Sheriff’s plan to steal Christmas with other outlaws this festive season. No advance booking required. (Photo: Mansfield Chad)

Christmas at Clumber Park will again be a hive of activity in 2023, visitors can play fetch and find the flock with Shaun the Sheep, meet Father Christmas, take part in the Victorian Christmas fairgrounds and much more. Dates, times and prices vary for different events, more information is available on the Visit Nottinghamshire website. The events at Worksop Park will run between 10am and 4pm from November 8 to January 14. Prices will vary. (Photo: Andrew Whitton)

From November 25 to November 26, Saturday 10 am to 7 pm and Sunday 10 am to 4 pm. Nottingham’s Christmas Market, held at Nottingham Castle, is scheduled to run on Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26. With a variety of stalls selling gifts and delicious treats, live music, carol singing and family entertainment, this is what the Nottingham Christmas Market is all about. Offers something for the whole family. £1 entry. (Photo: Tracy Whitefoot)

Enjoy the timeless free-admission Crying Christmas event at Sherwood Forest Visitor Center this December, marking the official start of fun and festivities at Sherwood. The Sheriff and Robin put aside their differences to celebrate Christmas at this special time of year. Running from 16 December from 10am to 4pm at Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre. (Photo: National World)

There are plenty of opportunities to meet jolly old St Nick in Notts this Christmas, The Orchard Hotel is hosting Afternoon Tea with Santa, The Conkers Winter Wonderland will be hosting their own Santa Grotto, Notts County Foundation are hosting their Christmas Fun Days is hosting on 9th December, and of course Santa will be joining in at some of the Nottinghamshire Light Switch events across the county. (Photo: Brian Eyre)

For those looking to get their Christmas shopping done, Notts has plenty of late night shopping options, such as Nottingham’s Victoria Centre, which has hundreds of brands under one roof. Alternatively, the East Midlands Designer Outlet in Nottinghamshire gives shoppers the chance to bag late-night bargains. There are other shopping outlets and centers throughout the county, including Sutton, Worksop, Mansfield and Hucknall. Check the opening hours of your nearest shopping center in November and December. (Photo: Google Maps)

There are various dates in November throughout Nottinghamshire, with entry free for residents. Nothing gets you in the Christmas mood like switching on the lights and there are plenty of opportunities to get into things this year. West Bridgford is on 19th November, National Ice Centre, Worksop and Stapleford are on 25th November, Mansfield and Newark are the next day on 26th November, Eastwood will hold their event on 28th November at 6pm and finally Beeston will hold their event on 2nd December. Will do. Dancers are photographed entertaining the crowd at the Christmas lights switch-on event in Worksop in 2022. (Photo: Jason Chadwick)

