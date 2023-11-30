Photodynamic therapy offers non-invasive solution for bullous retinal detachment

Realistic human eye hologram, cross sectional cut Access Health International

This story is part of a series on current advances in regenerative medicine. This piece is part of a series dedicated to improving the eyes and restoring vision.

In 1999, I defined regenerative medicine as a collection of interventions that restore normal function to tissues and organs damaged by disease, injured by trauma, or worn out over time. I include a full spectrum of chemical, gene and protein-based drugs, cell-based therapies, and biomechanical interventions that achieve that goal.

The human eye is a miraculous work of nature, enabling us to see the world in all its beauty. However, sometimes, even the most intricate functions of the eye can malfunction, leading to debilitating conditions like retinal detachment.

This medical emergency demands immediate attention and includes sudden vision loss, floaters, flashes of light and more. Bullous retinal detachment is a specific type that blisters, potentially causing significant damage, often resulting in permanent vision loss. While current surgical methods yield successful results, they require a long and invasive recovery period.

Patients suffering from bullous retinal detachment may have a new, non-invasive alternative to surgical intervention in the form of photodynamic therapy (PDT). This therapy shows great promise in improving the visual prognosis of patients. In this article, we shed light on the details of PDT, exploring how it works and what the current limitations of this treatment are.

What is retinal detachment?

Retinal detachment is a medical emergency that requires immediate attention. This is a condition that occurs when the retina, which is a thin layer of tissue at the back of the eye, detaches from the underlying tissue. This separation may be caused by injury, illness, or other factors. The most common symptom of retinal detachment is sudden, painless vision loss, often described as a curtain-like shadow that moves across the field of vision. Other symptoms may include flashes of light, floaters, or the appearance of a veil or spider web in the affected eye.

Bullous retinal detachment is a specific type of retinal detachment that is characterized by the formation of a large, fluid-filled blister or bulla in the retina. This blister can cause significant damage to the retina and can lead to permanent vision loss if not treated. Bullous retinal detachment is often caused by trauma to the eye. Still, it can also be the result of underlying medical conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure. Treatment of bullous retinal detachment may include surgery to repair the damaged retina and restore vision or laser therapy to prevent further damage.

current treatment

Currently, the most common methods of treating it include surgical interventions such as scleral buckling or vitrectomy. In scleral buckling, a silicone band or sponge is placed around the eye to push the eye wall against the detached retina and help hold it in place. In a vitrectomy, the surgeon removes the vitreous, clear gel from the eye and replaces it with a bubble of gas or oil to help push the retina back into place.

Although these procedures can be successful in many cases, they are also invasive and require a significant recovery period. Patients may experience discomfort, blurred vision, and sensitivity to light during the recovery period, which can last for several weeks. However, with proper care and follow-up appointments with their doctor, patients can expect to regain their vision over time and return to normal activities.

Photodynamic Therapy for Bullous Retinal Detachment

Photodynamic therapy (PDT) is a non-invasive treatment option that has shown promise in the management of various retinal diseases, including bullous retinal detachment. PDT uses a photosensitizing agent, such as indocyanine green (ICG), which is injected into the patient’s bloodstream. The photosensitizer is then activated by a low-powered laser, which damages the blood vessels supplying the affected area of ​​the retina. This damage causes a clot to form, which seals the area and prevents any further fluid leakage or bleeding.

A study published in the Grafes Archives for Clinical and Experimental Ophthalmology evaluated the efficacy of half-dose PDT for the treatment of bullous retinal detachment. Six patients with bullous retinal detachment received half-dose photodynamic therapy (PDT). Treatment was guided by a medical imaging technique called indocyanine green angiography (ICGA).

It uses laser spots that cover multiple areas. After treatment, the patient’s retina was reattached and the fluid beneath the retina disappeared. After three months, the patient’s vision improved significantly. One patient required a second treatment because subretinal fluid remained, but ultimately, his detachment resolved successfully.

Although the results of this study are promising, there are several limitations to consider. The sample size was small, and there was no control group for comparison. Additionally, the follow-up period was relatively short, only six months, so it is unclear how these patients will fare in the long term. Further research is needed to determine the optimal dosage and treatment parameters for PDT in the management of bullous retinal detachment.

towards the future

Despite these limitations, PDT offers a non-invasive alternative to surgical intervention for the treatment of bullous retinal detachment. It is less invasive and may heal faster than traditional surgical methods. Additionally, PDT is effective in treating other retinal diseases, such as age-related macular degeneration, so there is potential for its use in a variety of conditions.

In conclusion, photodynamic therapy has demonstrated promising results in the management of bullous retinal detachment. Its non-invasive nature, combined with its efficacy in other retinal diseases, makes it an attractive alternative to traditional surgical approaches. While more research is needed to determine optimal treatment parameters, this therapy offers hope for improved visual outcomes for patients with this condition.

To learn more about the Eye, read more stories at www.williamhaseltine.com