Photo Finish Solana NFT Project

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Photo Finish, a Solana GameFi project, saw an inflow of $2 million in USDC last month. According to K33’s research team, there has been an increase in user attention on the virtual derby.

Photo finished Solana inflow. Source: K33 Report

Let’s take an in-depth look at Photo Finish and what the Gamefy project on Solana offers to its users.

Photo Finish: A Solana-Based Web3 Horseracing Game

GameFi project Photo Finish is officially tied to The Kentucky Derby, offering a virtual world of NFT horse racing. Players start with a free horse and can expand their stable by purchasing more horses. Each horse’s unique genetic makeup affects its racing performance, adding a layer of strategy to the game.

The game features two in-game currencies: $DERBY for in-game transactions, pegged to a stablecoin, and $CROWN for placing bets on the race track, to earn real yields in a stablecoin.

Photo Finnish Market and Tokenomics

The global horse racing market, valued at approximately $400 billion by 2022, is projected to nearly double by 2030. Photo Finish The Solana project enters this huge market with its blockchain-based approach. The game’s native token, $CROWN, has a defined emission schedule and allocation scheme. It provides real benefits from game activities, which is a unique proposition in the GameFi sector.

Racing on NFT Marketplace and Web3 Games

In Photo Finish, each horse is an NFT with specific characteristics and preferences, which affect its race performance. Players can make money from trading, breeding, and racing horses through the NFT marketplace. The racing aspect of the game involves strategy and skill, as each horse has preferences for different types of race tracks.

Compared to other crypto games like Axie Infinity, Photo Finish presents a more sustainable model and “real yields in stablecoins.” The success of the game depends on its fun factor, strong support and the ability of the audience to bet. However, it is necessary to acknowledge the high-risk nature of such investments in the volatile crypto market.

Source: coinchapter.com