Phosphates and bipartisanship in Congress

Phosphate mines in the Sahara Desert (Photo by Peter Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images) Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

As the U.S. House of Representatives elected a new speaker this week, with light-hearted opening remarks on working across the aisle, one might wonder how bipartisanship on natural resource policy might be implemented. A letter signed by a group of Democratic and Republican lawmakers to US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and sent on October 24 offers us an interesting example. The letter called for a reduction in countervailing duty (CVD) on the import of phosphate – an essential ingredient in fertilizers.

The public often views phosphorus in the context of its negative environmental connotations. Labels reading “phosphate free” on detergents highlight this trend alongside global mourning over the impacts of phosphate mining in countries like Nauru in the central Pacific. Yet phosphorus is essential for all living cells as it is a major fundamental component of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) – the molecule that serves as currency for energy transfer. Thus phosphorus is a limiting element for life and that is why it has been considered so valuable for fertilizer production to make its way into the food chain. In fact, the lack of life observed so far in the universe was hypothesized by the great science and science-fiction writer Issac Asimov to be linked to the lack of phosphorus on the planets.

Phosphate mining on the remote Pacific island of Nauru devastated the landscape, but also helped increase food production in Australia and many other parts of the world in the twentieth century. I had the opportunity to visit Nauru in 2015 and co-authored an article published in the journal Ambio after a few years, The goal of this article was to consider the ecological restoration of Nauru’s phosphate mining sector so that this resilient small country can “bounce back better” – a term that has gained new currency in the era of COVID-19. As Nauru’s land is restored through a diversification strategy, we must also consider the phosphorus supply chain and ways to exploit the element more sustainably.

Over 70% of the world’s rock phosphate for fertilizer production is now found in Morocco and the disputed region of Western Sahara. Just before leaving office, former President Trump recognized Morocco’s claim to the entire Western Sahara region in exchange for resuming the country’s diplomatic relations with Israel. The Biden administration has shown no signs of reversing this policy and in fact Morocco will remain in control of the majority of the phosphate mining sector. The concentration of economically viable phosphate deposits in a country should be a matter of concern because this element is critical to global food security. Also if there is good governance and responsible mining of these reserves, they can be a source of poverty alleviation in phosphate mining areas of the Sahara.

To address this dependence on mined phosphorus, research on recycling phosphorus from waste materials and many other sources is now receiving increasing attention. However, the cost factors are still much higher than mined phosphorus. There is a need to consider extensive research on biological mechanisms for the exploitation of phosphorus, including phosphine gas. Research on the role of phosphine in the global phosphorus cycle is attracting the attention of researchers. Indeed, greater bioavailability of nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) in the Anthropocene has strongly influenced terrestrial plant communities. Thus we are left with a paradox that despite the limited reduction of phosphorus for human food security, it has become increasingly abundant through human agricultural industries and waste systems.

Global efforts to better manage phosphorus cycles need to be coordinated with concerted investments in research and monitoring of phosphorus flows. Efforts such as the Sustainable Phosphorus Alliance, based at Arizona State University, are a promising sign that the urgency of our dependence on phosphorus is being recognized. Jim Elser and Phil Haygarth, the two principal research founders of this alliance, have published an authoritative book for a broad general audience that should be read by policy-makers around the world. World leaders should consider the words of President Franklin D. Roosevelt as the United States was recovering from the Great Depression in 1938:

“The disposition of our phosphate reserves must be regarded as a national concern… This situation offers an opportunity for this nation to exercise foresight in the use of a great national resource hitherto almost unknown in our plans for development. Is. Nation.”

Roosevelt said these words before the advent of major international environmental treaties – thus his tone was focused on the national level. In this day and age, his visionary words should be a call to global action on more effective international management of this precious element.