Discover how the local landscape and indigenous communities have shaped Phoenix’s musical identity.

In Phoenix, Arizona, we tour the desert landscape, visit the mecca of musical instruments, and learn all about the indigenous roots of this city known as the “Valley of the Sun.”

To get acquainted with the city’s surroundings, we first set out for an ATV tour of the Sonoran Desert with Devin O’Brien of local tour operator Stellar Adventures. Located about 45 minutes from downtown Phoenix and 30 minutes north of Scottsdale, it’s very accessible.

,The entire area we’re exploring is part of the Four Peaks Wilderness Recreation Area, with over 800 linear miles of trails in this area of ​​the desert alone. So this gives us the ability to travel on foot on different routes. You have to imagine that many years ago many of these trails were horse and wagon,“Devin tells us.

Exploring the history of local music and culture

Whether it’s in downtown Phoenix or the Tempe area or Scottsdale. There’s a club, there’s a venue, there’s every genre of music imaginable. That’s why we visited the Musical Instruments Museum (MIM). With over fifteen thousand pieces, it is a mecca for music lovers.

,People come from all over the world. While they are exploring some natural landscapes they also have the opportunity to discover musical landscapes Here at MIM,Richard D. Walter, curator of the Musical Instrument Museum, explains.

Some of the tools in the collection have been passed down from generation to generation and represent community, family and heritage. To Richard, they mean much more than physical equipment. He means people, he means humanity.

To learn more about the music of Phoenix’s indigenous communities, we visited the Heard Museum, a space dedicated to the advancement of American Indian art. The Herd Museum’s Director of Community Engagement, Marcus Monnerkeit, gives us the details:

,The museum was established in 1929. Therefore, it has a complete collection of about forty-five thousand items. But today, our charge, our mission is to represent American Indian culture. There is heaviness, but there are also moments of celebration and they appear quite regularly. Along with the ceremonies and rituals there is also a lot of music, dancing and chanting,” He explains.

“Music belongs to everyone”

Another must-visit is the Heritage Festival held in neighboring Flagstaff, for a chance to see some of the exhibits and talk with those showcasing their roots.

,It doesn’t matter what language we speak, if we don’t understand each other, if we play a rhythm, a pattern or a melody, it connects you,” musician Aaron White, who grew up surrounded by Native culture through music, shares with us.

But it’s not just traditional music featured at the Heritage Festival. Sage Bond, a local musician, combines traditional influences and culture with a touch of heavy metal to create something unique.

,I am glad to be able to participate in this show at the Heritage Festival. People see traditional aspects, experience the culture and also listen to modern, contemporary music. Native people do not always play traditional music. We do other work too. We are the people of today. We are not people of the pastRishi says.

Phoenix is ​​not a traditional city. Its influence and culture extends beyond its borders and is deeply rooted in music. And while the mild climate and glorious sunshine attract tourists from all over the world, it’s the experiences, cultures and locals that really make this city a must-see.

