Philly relocates bus stops for MegaBus, FlixBus, Greyhound and Peter Pan

what to know

Officials announced bus stop locations for MegaBus, Greyhound, FlixBus and Peter Pan are being moved starting Nov. 16 from 6th and Market streets to Spring Garden Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

Peter Pan, FlixBus and Greyhound will operate on the south side of Spring Garden Street and both sides of Front Street, while Megabus to Market will operate on Spring Garden Street on the north side under the I-95 viaduct near the Spring Garden station exit. Frankford Line station.

City officials say the move will help address congestion on SEPTA bus routes and daily traffic on Market Street. He also said the new bus stop at Spring Garden Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard would only be a temporary relocation until the first quarter of 2024.

Philadelphia is changing bus stop locations for Megabus, Greyhound and other carriers to address safety concerns and overcrowding issues for SEPTA bus routes, officials announced Wednesday.

Starting Thursday, November 16, the current curbside bus stop at 6th and Market streets will move to the corner of Spring Garden Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

Read in Spanish here

Bus carriers affected by the change include FlixBus, Greyhound, Coach USA/Megabus and Peter Pan.

You can check out a map and overview of the new location here or in the document below.

SEPTA initially announced in August that their buses were skipping stops at 6th and Market streets to avoid congestion issues.

“The volume and nature of the complaints makes the situation at 6th and Market Streets completely untenable,” said Mike Carroll, deputy managing director of the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability (OTIS). “The Kenney Administration is particularly concerned about the close concentration of critical federal entities, their employees, and individuals engaged in critical activities. For that reason, the city made a firm commitment to relocate intercity bus operations from the 600 block of Market Street this fall. Efforts to find an off-street location are underway, but more time is needed, and an interim change in location is urgently needed.

Officials also said existing parking on Noble Street between Front Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard could be freed up for more bus loading space, while bike lanes on the east side of Spring Garden would be diverted. City officials also said they are coordinating with bus carriers to provide customer service locations, including ticketing, in loading areas. All updates on the transfer plan will be posted here.

Source: www.nbcphiladelphia.com