Phillies sweep D-backs to take series lead in MLB playoffs

Philadelphia’s JT Realmuto, center left, celebrates his home run with teammate Bryce Harper, center right, as the Phillies beat Arizona in the MLB playoffs (Sean M. Hafey)

Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and JT Realmuto led Philadelphia to a 6-1 victory over Arizona in the Major League Baseball playoffs on Saturday, giving the Phillies one win from the World Series.

Philadelphia takes a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series, needing only a home win in Game 6 on Monday to clinch a berth in the World Series.

The American League Championship Series continues Sunday in Houston, with the defending champion Astros leading the Texas Rangers 3-2.

Houston defeated the Phillies in the World Series last year. If they both return, it will be the first time that the same two clubs play for the crown in consecutive seasons since the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers in 1977 and 1978.

The Phillies tied an MLB record by producing their fifth game of these playoffs with at least three homers. Overall, he has 23 homers in 11 playoff games this month.

Winning pitcher Jack Wheeler said, “The bats took off.” “Harp, Schwarb, we scored some runs. We just didn’t do it with home runs, so that’s good.”

Arizona won its only World Series in 2001 while the Phillies have not won a title since 2008.

“We’ve got to keep it on us,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “We made some mistakes and didn’t take advantage in some key situations. That was the difference in the game.”

Wheeler and Arizona’s Zack Gallen, who started the game, returned to the mound for the deciding contest in Phoenix.

Wheeler improved to 3–0 in the playoffs, going 2–0 against Arizona, striking out eight while striking out seven innings and allowing only one run on six hits and one walk.

“Just staying within myself, not trying to do too much,” Wheeler said. “It was a big game for us to try to get that momentum back. That was my goal today, try to go as deep as possible with good quality innings.”

Gallen, a 17-game winner for the Diamondbacks in the regular season, allowed four runs on six hits in six innings.

The Phillies opened the scoring in the first inning when Schwarber singled, advanced on Harper’s single and scored on Bryson Stott’s single.

Harper, who reached third base on Stott’s hit, then scored on a double steal play, running home after an Arizona throw to deny Stott at second and then beat the throw to the plate – giving Philadelphia the lead. Stolen home to give us a 2-0 lead.

Schwarber led off the sixth with a homer to right-centerfield, his fifth homer of the series, and Harper followed with his solo homer to left-center two batters later for a 4–0 Phillies lead.

Arizona’s Alec Thomas crushed a solo homer in the seventh, but Realmuto answered with a two-run homer in the eighth to give Philadelphia a 6–1 lead.

Phillies reliever Jeff Hoffman blanked the D-backs in the eighth and Seranthani Dominguez allowed two Arizona baserunners in the ninth before left-hander Matt Stram entered and struck out Corbin Carroll for the final out.

Arizona’s Ketel Marte singled into rightfield in the eighth inning to extend his playoff hit streak to 14 games, tying Marquis Grissom for the longest hit streak to begin any player’s postseason career. lagged behind.

js/rcw

