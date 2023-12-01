Phillies Rumors: MLB expert believes Phillies could get latest closer on the market
As MLB offseason rumors continue to spread, another big name has emerged as a potential trade candidate for the Philadelphia Phillies. In a surprising turn of events, the Cleveland Guardians are reportedly ready to trade closer Emmanuel Clase.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who reported the news on Friday, Clase is officially on the trade market.
The Phillies immediately come to mind as a potential trade partner for the Guardians. It’s no secret that president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and his general manager Sam Fuld are looking for a bullpen upgrade after a terrible end to 2023.
One MLB analyst agrees that Philadelphia would be interested in the two-time All-Star closer.
In a segment on MLB Network Radio on Friday, host Mike Ferrin suggested Class would be attractive in the trade market for a team like Philadelphia, which might not want to pay a nine-figure salary to the top free agent on the market. Josh Haider.
Former MLB Network GM Jim Duquette agreed with Ferrin’s assessment.
“It’s what they have [Philadelphia’s] It’s got the name written all over it, right?” Duquette said. “Of those teams that need bullpen help… I can see Philly jumping in.”
With Emmanuel Klaas reportedly available, @JimDuquetteGM sees #phillies As a possible landing site.
Also, a 101 mph cutter could possibly #Ring the bell pic.twitter.com/gNpbpoZRFB
– MLB Network Radio (@MLBNetworkRadio) on SiriusXM 1 December 2023
going to be class one Very Popular trade target for any and every team looking for a closer. He is under the control of the team for the next five seasons at a very reasonable salary. He will make $2.5 million in 2024, $4.5 million in 2025 and $6 million in 2026, with $10 million team options for 2027 and 2028.
It’s a $33 million investment over the next five seasons for the 25-year-old, who has led the team in big saves in each of the last two seasons, with 42 in 2022 and 44 this year.
His 2023 performance may slow down trade offers, if only slightly. He made 12 saves in 2023, although he had the most save opportunities ever with 56. Still, the 78.6 percent save percentage is less than ideal. In 72 2/3 innings, the big right-hander had a career-high 3.22 ERA, and his strikeout rate dropped from 28.4 percent to 21.2 percent in 2022.
If you look a little deeper, his FIP looked good at 2.95, but he ran the highest BABIP of his career at .295, which can be attributed to his ground ball rate dropping from 63.9 percent to 55.0 percent.
Duquette suggests a young starting pitcher could help lure Clase away from Cleveland: “Is there a young starting pitcher? [the Phillies] “Maybe you might be interested in getting closer, like Claze?”
Offering a young pitcher, say Christopher Sanchez or Mick Abel, would undoubtedly help the Phillies’ case. However, if there is something the Guardians are good at, it is developing young pitching talent. They just had a season in which Logan Allen, Tanner Beeby and Gavin Williams came onto the scene. Needless to mention, they still have Tristan McKenzie, who was sidelined for most of the year.
While the Guardians would not miss the chance to acquire another young, controllable arm, they may be more interested in the bat. They tied for the sixth-lowest team wRC+ in 2023 with 92, and had the second-worst slugging percentage at .381. A power bat like Nick Castellanos would help their offense right now, but the thrifty front office would likely scoff at his $20 million annual salary.
This leads us to younger, cheaper options. Now you’re looking at Brandon Marsh or Johan Rojas for position players with major league experience. The Guardians may be more tempted by prospects like outfielder Justin Crawford or third baseman Aiden Miller.
If the Phillies ultimately make a deal for Clase, adding his 99 mph cutter and 91 mph slider to the relief corps would immediately turn the bullpen into a World Series-caliber unit.
