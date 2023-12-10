Philips launches slimmer version of Fidelio true wireless earbuds

The Philips Fidelio T2 earbuds are smaller than the first-generation Fidelio earbuds and offer a , [+] Incredible range of features. Lukkien.bv

Philips is a name that probably doesn’t make the heart beat as fast as some fashionable consumer electronics brands, but the Dutch company has taken a long time to know what it’s doing, even though a lot of its products these days Are made under license.

The new Philips Fidelio T2 true wireless earbuds are the latest generation of top-of-the-range earbuds from the company. This most recent iteration has been put on a strict diet, reducing the bulk of the earpieces by an impressive 40%. It’s almost as if the Fidelio T1 earbuds were bigger. The size of the earbuds depends on the fact that you have a 9.2mm dynamic driver and a balanced armature driver for clarity in the upper frequencies.

Despite shrinking in size, the Fidelio T2 still offers impressive battery life and supports the most advanced Bluetooth technologies and codecs, including Bluetooth LE, LDAC, and the next-generation LC3 codec. There aren’t many devices that can stream LC3, but they will become more common, giving T2 a certain amount of future proofing.

Although the Philips Fidelio T2 are smaller than their predecessors, they are not the thinnest Earbuds in the market.

Support for LDAC and AAC also means that the T2 can play well with Android and iOS devices, delivering excellent sound quality. There’s no support for Qualcomm’s aptX family of codecs, but LDAC is a great alternative and is widely available on Android devices.

The build quality of these earbuds is everything you’d expect from Philips: solid and reliable. The charging case is still quite thick for the earbuds, but there is an additional 27 hours of backup charge and 9 hours of playtime that the earbuds can deliver before they have to go back into their charging case. It is just as good in terms of battery life as true wireless earbuds.

The Fidelio T2 case has a flip-up lid that is secured by strong magnets. The cover is studded with Muirhead leather, as well as the control points on each earbud. While vegans may object to using such a sustainable and natural material, it’s nice to see leather in the age of plastic. The earbuds come with five different sized ear tips, so most people are sure to find a pair of tips that fit their ears and provide a good amount of passive isolation.

The Fidelio T2 earbuds feature 9.2mm dynamic drivers for bass and midrange. there is also one Balanced armature driver for added clarity in the treble range.

In addition to the passive noise cancellation provided by the silicone ear tips, the Fidelio T2 also have hybrid ANC to cancel out unwanted noise, like the sound of a jet engine or road noise from car tires. Despite using an array of six microphones to sample the sound, the ANC is average and not as good as my current favorite ANC earbuds, the Technics EAH AZ-80.

I tried the Fidelio T2 on a flight to Lisbon and they were effective at blocking out the drone of the plane’s engines, but I found I had to turn the volume up to a higher level than I expected. The ANC function also has a transparency mode that enables a certain amount of external sound to be fed into the earbuds so that travel announcements or threats can still be heard.

Two AI microphones capture the user’s voice and four ANC microphones monitor ambient noise. The quality of the two AI voice mics is excellent and the earbuds do a good job of canceling out unwanted background noise from the user’s voice. Apart from two AI microphones, the Fidelio T2 also has some bone-conduction sensors that help in making the user’s voice clearer, especially in windy or noisy conditions.

The touch controls on the Philips Fidelio T2 are covered in Moorhead leather.

The Philips app for customizing the Fidelio T2 is well-crafted but not as comprehensive as Sony or Technics’ offerings. I like that it tells you which codec is being used, so you know if you’re getting the full resolution available with codecs like LDAC. The app also has controls over the six-band graphic equalizer and ANC function, but there’s no way to customize the touch controls. You have to learn to use them the way the manufacturer intended and not reconfigure them to the form you are accustomed to.

The sound produced by the Philips Fidelio T2 is the star of the show. With these earbuds, you are getting a detailed bass and muscular output thanks to the 9.2mm dynamic drivers. The earbuds produce a mid-width soundstage that makes most genres of music sound rhythmic and thoroughly enjoyable. And thanks to the balanced armature drivers, there’s more than enough brightness in the treble range to focus on the soundstage. The midrange crossover handles vocals well and rounds out the sound brilliantly. There’s a lot to like about the sound of the Fidelio T2, but at this price, many other earbuds offer equally good sound.

The sound quality of the Philips Fidelio T2 earbuds is excellent but there is no support for aptX family of codecs. Instead, T2 supports LDAC, AAC, SBC, LC3.

Decision: The Philips Fidelio T2 earbuds offer a lot but their price is relatively high in this very competitive market. There are plenty of small and cute earbuds on the market, but the Fidelio T2 offer excellent battery life and great sound. The ANC function isn’t top of the league, plus the size of the earbuds and the charging case are still quite large, especially if you like to keep your charging case in a jeans pocket. These criticisms are minor and the Fidelio T2 are a great pair of earbuds despite their few shortcomings. If you can buy a pair at a good price, you won’t be disappointed and you’ll have earbuds that are relatively futureproof and they won’t let you down in terms of battery life.

Pricing & Availability: The Philips Fidelio T2 True Wireless ANC Earbuds are now available from Amazon UK for £249.99.

more info: philips.co.uk

