Philips Hue announces job cuts and restructuring amid 'market uncertainty'

Signify, the company behind the Philips Hue smart lighting brand, has announced plans to restructure its operations amid “ongoing market volatility and uncertainty.” As part of this restructuring, the company says it will create a “new customer-centric structure” with plans to save approximately $218 million.

The news was announced by Signify via its website earlier this month. notify confirmed the verge However, this week, there are “job losses” as part of this restructuring. Eric Rondolat, CEO of Signify, said that “changes have already begun and are expected to be completed by the first half of 2024.”

As part of this broader restructuring, Signify says it will break things up into four separate businesses:

professional The business will provide LED lamps, luminaires, connected lighting systems and services to customers in the commercial sector.

consumer The business will offer customers in the consumer segment LED lamps, luminaires and connected products including Philips Hue and WiZ.

OEM The business will offer lighting components to industry.

Traditional The business will offer specialty lighting, digital projection, traditional lamps and lamp electronics.

Although the structure is still relatively broad across those four categories, Signify’s press release suggests its primary focus will be on that consumer business — which includes Philips Hue and WiZ.

In line with the new customer-centric structure, we will further adjust the size of our central organization and reduce our costs to support the company’s performance in the face of ongoing market volatility and uncertainty. These changes, which have already begun in the fourth quarter of 2023, will be implemented through 2024, with the majority achieved in the second quarter and expected annual savings of more than €200 million.

Philips Hue has been one of the longest-running supporters of Apple’s HomeKit platform. The company has also made it clear that it plans to be a staunch supporter of the Matter smart home standard in the future as well.

More details are available on the Signify website.

