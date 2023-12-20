An international police operation resulted in the arrest of 3,500 alleged cybercriminals and the seizure of $300 million in cash and digital assets.

Interpol on Tuesday revealed the results of Operation HAECHI IV – a six-month effort in which 34 countries cooperated with funding from South Korea.

The operation, which concluded in December, targeted seven cyber-enabled scams: voice phishing, romance scams, online sextortion, investment fraud, money laundering involving illegal online gambling, business email compromise fraud and e-commerce fraud. The majority of crimes investigated by the op – almost three quarters – were business email compromise, e-commerce fraud and investment fraud.

Interpol issued two “Purple Notices” as a result of the operation – bulletins providing information on the modalities, objects, equipment and methods of concealment used by criminals.

One described a scam found in South Korea in which investors were lured into acquiring non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with the promise of huge payouts. Interpol said the scheme was a classic “rag pull” – a dirty cryptoland practice in which speculators are persuaded to buy lots of tokens, the operators of which then disappear with the funds. Investors are left with worthless digital assets. Interpol’s announcement included an image of a cat-related pixel art NFT to illustrate the tokens, but did not say whether they were assets subject to rug-pulling.

The second Purple Notice warned about “the use of AI and deep fake technology to lend credibility to scams by enabling criminals to hide their identities and pretend to be family members, friends or love affairs.”

Such activity was observed in the UK, where authorities reported “numerous cases where AI-generated synthetic content was used to deceive, defraud, harass and extort victims, particularly impersonation scams, Through online sexual blackmail and investment fraud.”

In some cases, voice cloning technology was used to imitate people known to the victims.

Interpol singled out Filipino and Korean authorities for their joint efforts that led to the arrest of “a high-profile online gambling criminal” in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, following a two-year tracking effort by Korea’s national police agency.

Alleged criminals found by the operation were often affected by I-GRIP – the Interpol Global Rapid Intervention of Payments mechanism – which freezes payments so that criminal proceeds cannot flow through the world’s financial system. Through those orders, as well as other efforts, Operation HAECHI IV blocked 82,112 suspect bank accounts, and seized $199 million in hard currency and $101 million in virtual assets.

Do Kwon’s extradition canceled…for now

As we’re already talking about crypto, alleged crimes, and South Korea, let’s learn about Do Kwon. The South Korean national founded crypto organization Terraform Labs, which created a so-called “stablecoin” called Terra USD and related assets that were touted as safe investments that won’t crash. But they crashed, causing a $40 billion financial crisis.

Kwon is a wanted man in both South Korea and the United States, and went to Montenegro in hopes of living in freedom. Authorities canceled that plan in November, saying he could be extradited. But on Tuesday the country’s High Court canceled the extradition order on the grounds that lower courts did not follow necessary procedures. The case will therefore be sent back to lower courts in Montenegro for a fresh hearing.

Interpol has hailed the operation as a victory, as it resulted in a 200 percent increase in arrests compared to previous efforts.

Kim Dong Kwon, head of INTERPOL’s National Central Bureau in South Korea, said, “It is noteworthy that global efforts to stay ahead of the latest criminal trends have resulted in a substantial increase in operational results.”

He said, “Despite criminals’ efforts to gain illicit profits through contemporary trends, they will eventually be caught and face appropriate punishment. To accomplish this, Project HAECHI will continuously develop and expand its scope “

Source: www.theregister.com