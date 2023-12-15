Philippines crypto platform on growth spurt despite SEC planning to ban Binance in the country

Local cryptocurrency platform Philippine Digital Asset Exchange (PDAX) is expressing optimism about the expansion of its business, a promising opportunity following the Securities and Exchange Commission’s intentions to hinder the operations of digital currency exchange giant, Binance within the Philippines. Taking advantage.

PDAX views the regulatory landscape as a catalyst for its growth, taking advantage of the void created by potential restrictions on Binance, a move that could redirect the cryptocurrency community’s attention and transactions toward PDAX’s platform. .

PDAX takes advantage of crypto opportunity amid regulatory changes

The projected market dynamics indicate a favorable environment for PDAX to establish itself as a major player in the local digital currency exchange sector, further strengthening its position amid emerging regulatory developments.

Pursuant to Republic Act No. 8799, often referred to as the Securities Regulation Code or SRC, Binance is not allowed to sell or offer securities to the public in the Philippines, the SEC confirmed in late November.

To block access to Binance in the Philippines, the SEC requested that the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the National Telecommunications Commission take action.

Regarding the regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies in the country, PDAX CEO Nickel Gaba noted that the country’s central bank, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, favors various forms of financial innovation.

As of today, the market cap of the cryptocurrency stood at $1.56 trillion. Chart: tradingview.com

According to him, there has been a significant increase in the supervisory capabilities of the central bank this year. He emphasized that current regulatory requirements are significantly more complex than previous standards.

“This year, he has really improved his supervisory abilities […] The requirements are more complex than ever, Gaba said.

PDAX ready to take advantage of Binance ban

According to Gaba, the ban on Binance will force thousands of Filipinos to seek other legal avenues to exchange their digital assets like Bitcoin. PDAX aims to attract a portion of these dissatisfied traders who may have been hesitant to transact on a local platform at first.

Similarly, Gaba believes that the mass departure of Binance traders will cause the volume of cryptocurrencies traded in the Philippines to increase to $6 billion by 2024.

Investors in the Philippines who hold assets on Binance will have three months from the date the advisory was issued to withdraw their funds before the ban takes effect.

PDAX previously said that cryptocurrencies are gaining popularity in the Philippines and are gradually becoming widely accepted.

Yet, like other forms of trading, the cryptocurrency market has since undergone a period of decline, which was exacerbated by the challenges faced by Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.

