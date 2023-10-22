Philippines blame China trade for clash in disputed waters

China, which claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, seized control of Scarborough Shoal from the Philippines in 2012 (Ted Aljib)

Beijing and Manila traded blame on Sunday for two collisions between Chinese ships and Philippine boats on a resupply mission for Filipino troops at a remote outpost in the disputed South China Sea.

The incidents occurred near Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands, a hotly contested area where Beijing deploys ships to assert its claim to almost the entire sea.

A Philippine government task force said that “China Coast Guard Ship 5203’s dangerous interception maneuver caused it to collide with an indigenous resupply boat contracted by the Armed Forces of the Philippines” about 25 kilometers (15 mi) off Second Thomas Shoal. Was.

China said the “minor collision” occurred when the resupply boat “ignored multiple warnings and deliberately passed law enforcement in an unprofessional and dangerous manner”, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing the foreign ministry. .

In another incident, a Philippine Coast Guard ship carrying out a routine resupply mission was described by the Philippine Task Force as a “Chinese maritime militia vessel”.

However, China accused the Philippine boat of “deliberately” causing trouble by ramming into a Chinese fishing vessel in a “pre-arranged manner”.

Video released by the Philippine military showed the bow of the Chinese coast guard ship and the stern of the resupply ship briefly touching.

The Philippine ship continues on its way. It is not clear whether any damage has been caused.

A second resupply boat was able to reach the grounded BRP Sierra Madre and “successfully resupply our troops and personnel deployed there,” the statement said.

“The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea strongly condemns the latest dangerous, irresponsible and illegal actions taken this morning by the CCG and the Chinese Maritime Militia,” the task force said in a statement.

It said the Chinese coast guard boat’s “provocative, irresponsible and illegal actions” had endangered the safety of the crew on the supply boat.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars of trade flows annually, and has ignored an international ruling that its claim has no legal basis.

The second Thomas Shoal is about 200 kilometers (124 mi) from the western Philippine island of Palawan and more than 1,000 kilometers from China’s nearest mainland, Hainan Island.

China said “responsibility rests squarely with the Philippines” for Sunday’s events.

As China moves more confidently to assert its sovereignty claims over the waters, officials and experts have warned about the potential for conflict.

“This is exactly the kind of incident that could happen given their dangerous maneuvers,” said Jay Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines’ Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea.

Batongbacal said the Chinese coast guard had deliberately attacked the Philippine resupply ship to see how Manila would respond and to test the resolve of Washington, a longtime ally of the Philippines.

“You don’t accidentally collide with another ship in the open sea,” Batongbacal told AFP.

– US condemns ‘fresh disruption’ –

The Philippine Navy deliberately moored the World War II-era BRP Sierra Madre at the Second Thomas Shoal in 1999 to prevent China’s advances in the waters.

The soldiers stationed on the collapsing ship are dependent on regular supply deliveries for their survival.

The Philippines has outposts on nine reefs and islands in the Spratlys, including the second Thomas Shoal.

US Ambassador to the Philippines Marieke Carlson said the United States condemned China’s “latest disruption of the lawful Philippine resupply mission” which “put the lives of Filipino service members at risk”.

Manila and Beijing have a long history of maritime disputes in the South China Sea.

Tensions escalated in August when Chinese coast guard ships used water cannon against a Philippine resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal, preventing one boat from delivering its cargo.

In April a Chinese ship narrowly avoided colliding with a much smaller Philippine Coast Guard vessel in the same area.

burs-amj/lb

Source