Philip Bowman buys 50% more shares in Sky Network Television

Possibility Sky Network Television Limited (NZSE:SKT) shareholders might want to note that the independent chairman, Philip Bowman, recently bought NZ$537k worth of stock, paying NZ$2.69 for each share. This is a very solid buy in our book, and has increased their stake by a remarkable 50%.

See our latest analysis for SKY Network Television

The last 12 months of insider trading at Sky Network Television

In fact, according to our records, Philip Bowman’s recent purchase was the largest purchase of SKY Network Television shares by an insider in the last twelve months. This means an insider was happy to buy shares at the current price of NZ$2.70. This means that they have been optimistic about the company in the past, although they may have changed their mind. We always like to see insider buying, but it’s worth paying attention if those purchases are made well below today’s share price, as the discount to value may shrink with a rising price. Happily, SKY Network Television insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

SKY Network Television insiders were buying shares, but not selling, over the last twelve months. You can see below a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions including share price, date and time!

insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if it suits your style then you can check each stock one by one or you can take a look at Free List of companies. (Hint: insiders are buying them).

Does SKY Network Television boast high insider ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between a company’s leaders and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I think it’s a good sign if insiders own a large number of shares in the company. Looking at our data shows that insiders own NZ$2.7m worth of SKY Network Television stock, or about 0.7% of the company. We consider this to be quite low insider ownership.

What can insider trading at SKY Network Television tell us?

It’s certainly positive to see recent insider buying. And the analysis of last year’s transactions also gives us confidence. The only minor negative we see on this analysis is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; Their transactions show that they are quite positive on SKY Network Television stock. So while these insider transactions can help us form a thesis about the stock, it’s also worthwhile to know the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for SKY Network Television (1 should not be ignored!) We believe it deserves your full attention.

If you would prefer to check out another company – one with potentially better financials – then don’t miss this Free List of interesting companies with high return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account only for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source