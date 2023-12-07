Philadelphia ski mask ban: Here are other mask bans across the country

Top Line

The Philadelphia City Council passed a controversial bill last Thursday banning the use of ski masks in certain areas, but it is not the first ban of its kind as about 10 states have their own mask mandates.

important facts

It is illegal in Georgia and Virginia to wear a mask, hood, or any other item that conceals any part or all of the wearer’s face, unless it is for medical reasons, part of a theatrical production, holiday costume, For any profession or while playing sports. In Florida, North Carolina and West Virginia, it is illegal to wear a mask or any other device that conceals a person’s identity or covers their face while on or off public property, unless there is a medical reason. People in Massachusetts cannot wear masks with the intent to intimidate or hinder police officers from doing their job or to obstruct the law. In Ohio and Michigan it is illegal to wear a mask while committing a crime, and in California and North Dakota it is illegal to wear a mask while committing a crime and to avoid arrest or conviction. In Alabama, if a person wears a mask while gathering in a public place, it is considered to be masked, unless they are wearing it for medical reasons.

main background

The Philadelphia bill — which is awaiting approval from Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney — bans the use of ski masks, also known as balaclavas, on public transportation in schools, daycares, parks, city-owned buildings or recreation centers. . Casual use of ski masks increased during the COVID pandemic in the city in 2020, according to the bill, and crimes committed by people wearing them also increased. Listed as reasons for the ban were five shooting cases where police’s ability to identify and apprehend the suspect was hindered by the use of a ski mask.

leading critic

The ban was widely criticized and warned that it would disproportionately target black and brown people. Kristin Henning, author of the book “The Rage of Innocence,” told local Philadelphia media outlet WHYY: “Wearing a ski mask or face covering cannot in itself be a valid basis for being stopped by police.” Council member Jamie Gauthier, voting against the ban, said Post On X she “could not in good conscience vote for something [she] Criminalizes and marginalizes young black men.” “There is no evidence to suggest that ski masks cause or encourage violent crime,” the ACLU of Philadelphia said in an Instagram post. Ski masks were banned on Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) transit in June after several shootings. Ernest Owens, president of the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists and editor of Philadelphia Magazine, criticized the SEPTA ban and pointed to a double standard, saying there is no ban on MAGA hats meant to prevent right-wing hate crimes. He also said the ban was “an attempt to police the behavior of black youth who wear them.”

tangent line

A ski mask ordinance was introduced at Monday’s Atlanta City Council meeting, according to documents obtained by the Atlanta Press Collective. The ordinance would make it illegal to wear a mask on public property and private property without the property owner’s permission, unless it is for a holiday costume, theatrical production, profession, emergency drill or sporting activity. Tiff Roberts, executive director of the Southern Center for Human Rights, said in a Post The ban on X “has nothing to do with robbery and has nothing to do with surveillance at protests.”

amazing facts

According to police, ski masks are also called “Shiesties” after Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty popularized the casual use of the masks. Schiesty pleaded guilty in 2022 to conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking and was sentenced to 63 months in prison.