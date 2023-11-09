WILMINGTON, Delaware, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — global phenol market is valued at US dollar$ 11.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow significantly CAGR of more than 3.7, According to the market report published by, in the forecast period 2023-2030 rationalstate

Market Definition, Market Scope and Report Overview

Phenol, also known as carbolic acid, is a chemical compound with the molecular formula C6H5OH. It is a white crystalline solid with a characteristic sweet, resinous odor. Phenol is a type of organic compound that contains a hydroxyl (-OH) group attached to a benzene ring. This hydroxyl group makes phenol an aromatic alcohol.

The global population is aging, increasing the prevalence of cardiovascular conditions, including aortic valve disease. As people age, the risk of aortic valve failure increases, increasing the demand for replacement devices. Ongoing clinical trials and research efforts aim to enhance the safety and efficacy of phenol, attract investment, and promote innovation in the field.

According to an in-depth market assessment by RationalStat, the global phenol market has been analyzed Based on market segments including sales channel, application, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) , The report also provides the global and regional market size for the historical period 2019-2022 and the forecast period 2023-2030.

, The report also provides the global and regional market size for the historical period 2019-2022 and the forecast period 2023-2030. Market information for the global phenol market provides market size by various products/services/equipment based on market value (US$/Euro million) and volume (tonnes), assessment of demand in key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost Covers. Structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial valuations, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, component markets by leading companies, etc.

Furthermore, the long-term sector and 10-year outlook of the products/services and its impact on the global phenol market. It also includes the current state of the industry – production levels, capacity utilization, technology quotient, etc. The key information will be manufacturing capacity, installed base, import volume, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights by country. etc.

Request a Customization-

global Phenol Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, plastic reagents are expected to dominate the phenol market, primarily due to the ubiquitous nature of plastics.

report summary

report metrics Description base year 2022 forecast period 2023-2030 base year market size US$11.9 billion Market Size Forecast US$15.3 billion growth rate 3.7% major market mover growing chemical industry

Consumer goods market is growing

advancement in technology Profile of companies INEOS

shell

dow

Mitsui Chemicals

sepsa

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

lg chemicals

Honeywell International Inc

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Lummus Technology

Solvay

Know more about this report-

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies to strengthen their market share and gain competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies adopted by the industry players. Some of the key developments in the global phenol market include,

In August 2022, INEOS acquired Mitsui Phenol. This strategic acquisition aligns well with INEOS’ existing business operations and brings an additional 310,000 metric tons per annum (ktpa) of phenol production capacity to their portfolio.

In June 2022, INEOS introduced a new low carbon bioproduct line, INVIRIDIS, for its phenol acetone and alphamethylstyrene business segment.

Some of the key players and suppliers significantly contributing to the growth of the global phenol market include INEOS, Shell, Dow, Mitsui Chemicals, Cepsa, PTT Global Chemical Public Co., Ltd., LG Chem, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Lumus Technology and Solvay, among others.

Get Free Sample-

RationalState has fragmented the global phenol Markets by sales channel, application, end user and region

global phenol market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Sales Channel direct channel indirect channel

global phenol market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User cosmetics pharmaceutical automotive consumer goods agricultural chemicals chemicals Others (adhesives and coatings, etc.)

global phenol market Value (US$M), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Bisphenol A phenol formaldehyde resin Nylon-Ka Oil plastic reagent Other

global phenol market Value (US$M), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Phenol Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Latin America Phenol Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country brazil Mexico rest of latin america Western Europe Phenol Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France spain Italy benelux nordic rest of western Europe Eastern Europe Phenol Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia poland Hungary other CIS countries rest of eastern Europe Asia Pacific Phenol Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia asean Indonesia Thailand philippines vietnam malaysia rest of asean rest of asia pacific Middle East and Africa Phenol Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country gcc Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) remaining gcc South Africa Nigeria turkey Rest of the Middle East and Africa



For more information about this report-

Main questions answered in the phenol report:

What will be the market value of the global phenol market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global phenol market?

What are the market drivers of the global phenol market?

What are the key trends in the global phenol market?

Which is the leading region in the global phenol market?

Who are the key companies operating in the global phenol market?

What is the market share by major segments in the global phenol market?

There is a 20% discount going on at the end of the year-

Check out our trending reports

Global Synthetic Menthol Market- The global synthetic menthol market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2028

The global synthetic menthol market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2028 Middle East Polyurea Market , Market Intelligence and Forecast Analysis – By Type, By Applied Temperature of Polyurea Coating, By Chemical Composition, By Product Type, By Application, By Region and By Competitive Landscape

Market Intelligence and Forecast Analysis – By Type, By Applied Temperature of Polyurea Coating, By Chemical Composition, By Product Type, By Application, By Region and By Competitive Landscape Global Polyurea Market , The demand for polyurea coatings has increased due to their exceptional protective properties. They are used for corrosion protection, abrasion resistance and waterproofing in various industries including construction and automotive.

The demand for polyurea coatings has increased due to their exceptional protective properties. They are used for corrosion protection, abrasion resistance and waterproofing in various industries including construction and automotive. Global Mannosylthritol Lipids Market , The global mannosylerythritol lipid market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2022-20. 28

The global mannosylerythritol lipid market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2022-20. australia barite market , The Australia barite market is projected to be valued at US$76 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The Australia barite market is projected to be valued at US$76 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period. india calcium phosphite market , The value of calcium phosphite market in India is projected to reach US$215 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The value of calcium phosphite market in India is projected to reach US$215 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. australia plastics market , The Australia plastics market is projected to be valued at US$8.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The Australia plastics market is projected to be valued at US$8.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period. Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market – The global hydrofluoric acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.6% during the forecast period 2023-2030 and is estimated to be worth US$2.4 billion in 2023.

– The global hydrofluoric acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.6% during the forecast period 2023-2030 and is estimated to be worth US$2.4 billion in 2023. Global Propane Dehydrogenation in Propylene Market , The global propane dehydrogenation to propylene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 9.4% during the forecast period 2023-2030 and is estimated to be worth USD 10,124 million in 2023.

The global propane dehydrogenation to propylene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 9.4% during the forecast period 2023-2030 and is estimated to be worth USD 10,124 million in 2023. Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market – The global hyaluronic acid products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7.2% during the forecast period 2023-2030 and is estimated to be worth US$2.9 billion in 2023.

Research Methodology

RationalStats has developed a cutting-edge research methodology to understand the numbers and provide clients with the best possible real-time information. We combine a diverse range of industry experience, data analysis and experts’ perspectives to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStats combines a mix of primary research along with secondary sources to estimate market size and develop forecasts. The main steps involved in getting market numbers accurately are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and the data required by the customer.

Collecting and storing data through relevant payment databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to generate market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors and their relevance.

Evaluate and analyze data by referencing the data sources used and leveraged.

Validate, interpret and finalize the data by combining details collected from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download key insights and market data – raise a question

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStats is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategies and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico and the US to support its global and diverse businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing over 850 market research and industry reports report store annual.

RationalStats has formed strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to meet customer needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

[email protected]

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245

Linkedin , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , pinterest

Source: www.globenewswire.com