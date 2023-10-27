Parvin Fathi-Hafshejani’s entrepreneurial success story added another chapter at the ninth annual SEC Student Pitch Competition on Monday, October 23 in Athens, Georgia.

The PhD candidate in Electrical and Computer Engineering won third place and $2,500 – impressing industry professional judges with his business idea, Droplet, a rapid diagnostic device that uses an electronic biosensor to detect pathogens such as viruses. , and can diagnose pregnancy, COVID, influenza and. More.

“Winning third place in the SEC Student Pitch Competition was an incredible and exciting accomplishment,” said Fathi-Hafshezani, who also won Auburn University’s Tiger Cage Student Business Idea Competition last spring. “This was a high level event with tough competition, so it was a huge honor to take top place. Representing Auburn University and the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering on this stage was a privilege and a testament to the quality of education and support I received at the University. It showcased the potential of engineering students to make a significant impact not only in the technology sector but also in entrepreneurship and innovation.

Auburn Engineering’s success in the SEC Student Pitch Competition is nothing new. Zack Young – who earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 2021 – won the 2020 event with his startup, Vulcan Line Tools.

University of Georgia management information systems student Matt Tesvich won first place and $10,000 in the SEC student pitch competition for OxSox and the odorless sock brand. Second place and $5,000 went to University of Florida mechanical engineering students Nicholas Saavedra and Jeremy Rutenberg for RevBio, an updated design for a laboratory shaker table.

“Through the SEC Student Pitch Competition, I learned many valuable lessons that can help me in future competitions and pitches,” Fathi-Hafshezani said. “The experience reinforced the importance of a strong and comprehensive business plan. It also highlighted the importance of a clear and compelling pitch that effectively conveys the business’s value proposition to judges and investors. Additionally, I gained insight into the power of networking and mentorship, which are critical to an entrepreneur’s growth and success.

Fathi-Hafshezani is an active participant in Associate Professor Massoud Mahzouri-Samani’s Laser-Assisted Science and Engineering – Emerging Materials and Devices (LASE-END) laboratory.

“My goal as an advisor has always been to create a laboratory of opportunity in the land of opportunity,” said Mahjouri-Samani, who is also an entrepreneur whose startup, NanoPrintec, competed in August’s Alabama Launchpad Cycle 2 Final Round Was. “At LASE Lab, our activities span from fundamental research to commercialization, unleashing the talents of our students in all areas. Parveen is a great example who achieved excellence in her academic and entrepreneurial dreams through her hard work and dedication.”

A product of Auburn University’s New Venture Accelerator, Fathi-Hafshezani continues to develop his business plan and competition strategies.

“I have conducted tests with different pathogens to demonstrate the effectiveness of Droplell’s technology in detecting different pathogens,” said Fathi-Hafshezani, who has applied for two federal grants and is anxiously awaiting the results. Are.

“In terms of presentation, I have continued to hone and improve my pitch style and presentation techniques. I’ve learned how to transform complex information into a concise and compelling story that effectively engages audiences. This skill development is an ongoing process, and I am fully committed to enhancing my ability to convey my business vision and potential.

What’s next for Droplell? Seeking funding opportunities to further the development of biosensors.

“Once funding is secured, the focus will be on prototyping the device and preparing for clinical trials,” Fathi-Hafshezani said. “The long-term goal is to bring the biosensor to market, where it has the potential to revolutionize healthcare by providing rapid and non-invasive diagnostic solutions for a wide variety of medical conditions. It aims to improve patient outcomes and save lives through early and accurate detection, making healthcare more accessible and cost-effective.

Source: www.eng.auburn.edu