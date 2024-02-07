Phase 1 Sell-Off Bullish – Why Solana (SOL) and Tether (USDT) Investors Are Quickly Adding Kelxo (KLXO) Revolution to their Portfolios – CaptainAltCoin

Home » Journal » Phase 1 Sell-Off Bullish – Why Solana (SOL) and Tether (USDT) Investors Are Quickly Adding Kelxo (KLXO) Revolution to their Portfolios

Solana (SOL) was one of the top gainers in the crypto world in 2023, while Tether (USDT) still remains the top stablecoin by market capitalization. However, the focus has shifted away from both large-cap coins in favor of new, exciting and innovative protocols that have good potential for massive returns on investment. One of the hottest presale projects so far in 2024 is Kelxo (KLXO), with market analysts believing that the decentralized P2P lending platform is potentially the best investment opportunity of 2024.

Tether USDT (USDT) posts record net profit in Q4 2023

Tether (USDT)’s Q4 2023 net profit rose to $2.85 billion, of which $1 billion came from net operating profit from its interests in US Treasuries. The remainder of its net profit came from the increase in the value of the Tether (USDT) Foundation’s gold and Bitcoin reserves. This bodes well for Tether (USDT), which remains the leading stablecoin and the third-largest cryptocurrency overall by market capitalization. Despite experiencing periodic fluctuations due to market volatility, Tether (USDT) has largely held its ground against the US dollar.

Solana (SOL) network activity and NFT views decreased in January

Solana (SOL), despite the airdrop on its DEX, has seen a decline in its network activity over the past month. This is evidenced by the decline in daily active addresses, which dropped from 1.17 million to 920,000 in January 2024. Interest in Solana (SOL) NFTs also waned over the same period. The airdrop failed to attract new users and failed to achieve the expected increase in engagement. While Solana (SOL) token prices continue to trade at $96, it faces stiff opposition from other layer-1 protocols and new, innovative projects with higher price ranges.

KLXO is becoming the hottest presale launch of 2024

KLXO has attracted over 5000 investors in its presale since January, making it one of the most interesting project launches of the year. Kelxo (KLXO) is building the first decentralized peer-to-peer lending market and market analysts believe the early groundswell of support could boost the platform’s Kelxo (KLXO) token in the near future.

KLXO is redefining peer-to-peer lending by removing the bureaucratic barriers associated with traditional lending services. More specifically, Kelxo (KLXO) does not require KYC, credit checks, or long wait times to receive approval. Potential lenders simply list their loans on the marketplace, set their desired amount, payment schedule, long-term value and amount, while borrowers avail only the loans that suit their needs. This takes no more than 5 minutes for both parties – no mediator required.

With Kelxo (KLXO) token prices set at $0.022 during Phase 1 of its presale, it is not surprising why Solana (SOL) and Tether (USDT) holders are buying into Kelxo (KLXO). Market analysts believe that Kelxo (KLXO) could reach $1 during the next bullish phase, or a gain of 50x from its launch prices. Although there are never any guarantees in crypto, KLXO (KLXO) offers an ideal entry point for crypto investors interested in making serious profits in 2024.

