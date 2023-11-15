Pharrell's Black Ambition Demo Day gifts millions to entrepreneurs - Black Enterprise

By Nahla Abdur-Rahman

The top prize winner went home with a $1 million equity investment in their company.

Pharrell Williams is helping entrepreneurs rise through Black Ambition. As part of its 2023 Demo Day, Founders gifted $3.2 million to 36 game-changers in their industries.

The $1 million pitch competition, held at Spring Studios in New York City on November 9, sought to narrow the racial wealth gap through uplifting black business owners and “igniting innovation.”

Farrell spoke to AfroTech about what the future holds for Black Ambition in regards to mentorship opportunities for recipients.

“It seems like raising capital is the hardest thing, but the truth of the matter is that if you’re lucky and you get capital, chances are you’ll blow it if you don’t know what you’re doing,” He said. “So mentorship can really help you with potential issues and also help you raise capital. “It seems like that’s really the ultimate goal…to create the right strategic framework to help you move forward.”

Out of 2,000 applicants for the grant, recipients were given an equity investment of between $20,000 and $250,000 to take their business to new heights. Antoinette Banks won the $1 million grand prize. He founded the AI-based educational app Expert IEP, which is inclusive in its design for parents with children with disabilities.

“Black ambition is a feeling. It’s a tremendous drive to demonstrate sustained excellence to create a lasting, unrepeatable impact,” said Banks. “For so long, Black and brown children with learning differences have been underestimated and forgotten. Earning this $1 million award again puts our children at the forefront. “It forces people to think deeply about solving problems in special education.”

Additional finalists include the HBCU Grand Prize winner for Monocle, a social e-reader to foster communal engagement in literature, and Gently Soap for sustainable skin care. With 101 investments made to date, Farrell’s effort continues to provide opportunities for Black and brown start-ups.

Source: www.blackenterprise.com