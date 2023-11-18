Pharrell Williams’ Black Ambition initiative announces its 2023 winners

Remember Jay-Z’s “So Ambitious”? That bouncy track, produced for “The Blueprint 3” by The Neptunes, extols the virtues of a goal-oriented mindset. Pharrell Williams – one half of The Neptunes, currently the newly named men’s creative director of French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton – co-produced the song, singing its inspirational chorus (“If you believe it, you can imagine it”). can do …”) ). How fitting then that Pharrell recently took time out from brainstorming what’s next in menswear to help judge the third annual Black Ambition “Demo Day” competition in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood.

Pharrell Williams at Nami Nori and NIGO Dinner on November 9, 2023 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Christina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images)

Wearing a forest green Louis Vuitton suit, blonde haircuts and tinted glasses, Pharrell took the stage at Spring Studios last week to chat about entrepreneurship with Black Ambition CEO Felecia Hatcher and Dave Gilboa, co-founder of popular glasses retailer Warby Parker. of. , A spellbinding audience of hundreds of smartly dressed young black and brown budding business executives clearly reflected the overall mission of Black Ambition. Launched in 2020 by Pharrell, “Black Ambition is a nonprofit initiative working to close the opportunity and wealth gap through entrepreneurship,” according to its vision statement. “We invest capital and resources in high-growth startups founded by Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs.”

The prelude to conversations about the peaks and pitfalls of new businesses eventually turned into major monetary prizes for Demo Day winners. From an initial pool of over 2,000 applicants, Black Ambition narrowed the competitors down to 36 finalists, who received between $20K and $250K to grow their young companies. The eight pioneers advanced to the Demo Day 2023 competition, where they pitched their businesses live in the Spring Studio for a chance at the one million dollar grand prize.

The judges assembled to choose the winners included Jay Lundy (Senior VP of Combs Global), Eric Moore (Managing Director of Base Ventures), and Marilyn Weber Muffs, client strategist for Louis Vuitton. Emmy-winning public speaker Mario Armstrong hosted Demo Day throughout the afternoon and into the early evening hours. An on-stage discussion between Kadija Dosso of former award-winning organic beauty supplier Dosso Beauty (2021 HBCU Grand Prize Winner) and Karishma Yawe of print-on-demand jewelry designer Guildform (2022 Gen Prize Winner) during a break between pitches .

Farrell’s 45-minute fireside-style conversation took place during the judges’ deliberations before the final winners were announced. When Armstrong first announced the $250,000 prize for Maire Bavarde-Rosa, the Guadeloupean CEO of eComspace (a one-stop shop for e-commerce solutions), a loud applause echoed throughout the huge hall. North Carolina A&T University’s Leslie Winston III, co-founder of social e-reader company Monocle, won the $200,000 HBCU Grand Prize.

Photo: Courtesy of Black Ambition

Finally, with the audience’s enormous anticipation, Armstrong presented the grand prize winner of Demo Day 2023: Antoinette Banks, CEO and founder of parent-facing app Expert IEP, which builds on existing technology with predictive AI for children with disabilities. Customizes individual education plans.

“Black ambition is a feeling; “Continuously demonstrating excellence to create a lasting, unattainable impact is a tremendous drive,” Banks told the crowd after a brief photo op holding her oversized million-dollar check.

“For so long, Black and brown children with learning differences have been underestimated and forgotten. Earning this million dollar award puts our kids on the cutting edge again, it forces people to think deeply about solving problems in special education. As the Founder and CEO, I am extremely grateful to Black Ambition for believing in me, holding space for me, and breaking barriers. It’s clear that Black Ambition is more than an award show; It’s a change in expectations about our culture.”

Guests entered the reception area, the walls decorated like a curated museum exhibit dedicated to Black Ambition, for celebratory cocktails. Invitees, drinks in hand, gazed at a wall-length program timeline labeled “Fueling Ambition”, detailing the initial period of applications (March), applicant consultation phase (June), and final announcements (September) . As young, talented and Black entrepreneurs searched for hors d’oeuvres, giant displays displayed CEO photos and business summaries for former winners like Algodia Hair Care and Skimmu Tech. Networking – and a healthy dose of flirting – flowed organically.

At the end of the evening, Pharrell stepped up to the microphone for a few parting words: “I hope [Black Ambition] Inspires other organizations with the same exact goals,” he said, “just to see more Black and brown founders, more Black and brown ideas and more people in the world impacted by these concepts. And life and convenience for humanity. the world is changing. And none of our children will ever feel inferior, but rather encouraged.”

Miles Marshall Lewis (@MMLunlimited) is a writer and Harlem-based cultural critic whose work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, GQ, Rolling Stone, and many other outlets. Lewis is currently completing the sequel to comedian Dave Chappelle’s cult biography, Promise That You’ll Sing About Me: The Power and Poetry of Kendrick Lamar.

Source: thegrio.com