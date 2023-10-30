‘Pharmageddon’ is coming: Thousands of pharmacists plan next walkout over working conditions

Business

Published October 29, 2023, 1:57pm ET

Employees at some of the nation’s largest pharmacy chains, from CVS to Walgreens, plan another “walkout” starting Monday as they demand better working conditions.

They’re calling it “Pharmageddon,” Shane Jerominski, a licensed pharmacist of more than a decade who is helping coordinate the latest protest, told Fox Business.

According to Jerominski, employees at Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid have pledged to call in sick Monday through Wednesday. This comes after a protest earlier this month when employees at 200 of Walgreens’ nearly 9,000 locations called in sick. Shortly before that, CVS employees at at least a dozen Kansas stores walked out of work in a separate walkout.

Jerominski says employees have been asking for a list of things to do to reduce the burden of responsibilities they’ve taken on in recent years. Some of the biggest demands include guaranteed hours and better pay for technicians. They also want pharmacists and pharmacy managers to have more direct involvement in scheduling.

The hope is that these changes will lead to better-staffed stores, improving their work-life balance and reducing the chance for error, which they say can impact patient safety.

A letter sent to Walgreens employees from “Pharmageddon” organizers said, “We are a powerful force and we demand more from those who suffer us and those we care about.” will see.”

According to Jerominski, it’s hard to tell how many people will be involved in this latest effort. However, according to a survey posted on his social media page, The Accidental Pharmacist, more than 2,000 people said, “No matter what, I’m down for it.”

An additional 1,442 people said they would participate as long as “hundreds to thousands of pharmacists and technicians” participate, according to screenshots of the survey seen by Fox Business.

In addition to asking people to call in sick, Jerominski is also trying to organize protests in front of CVS and Walgreens headquarters this week to make his movement more visible.

Jerominski does not consider himself the main organizer of this effort. However, she believes she can help given the reach of her social media accounts and her background working as a pharmacist for Walgreens and CVS before transferring to an independent retail pharmacy later in her career. Are in good condition.

The Accidental Pharmacists Facebook page has 122,000 followers, the majority of whom are pharmacists, technicians and other health care workers. Jeromiński says he receives direct messages “consistently about poor working conditions.”

The pharmacist who organized the first Walgreens walkout earlier this month and spoke to FOX Business on the condition of anonymity had previously warned that employees would stage a pharmacy-wide protest if their issues were not addressed. Will take the matter forward together.

The issue is that major pharmacy chains are unable to effectively staff their stores and pharmacies. At the same time, they have also increased vaccine appointments, according to pharmacists, causing pharmacies to fall behind in filling prescriptions.

“Our stores are still thousands of prescriptions behind. Our patients are still going days, weeks or months without the medicine they need. And they’re pretending there’s no problem,” the pharmacist told Fox Business on Friday. “Until they acknowledge there is a real problem and work to solve the real problem…we have to keep trying.”

Jeromincsi said he has heard about the problem from other workers, too. They also reviewed internal documents from some CVS stores seen by Fox Business, which show they have a week-long backlog.

“It may take forever for a patient to get the drug,” he said.

But according to Jerominski, that’s only part of the problem.

“Every time the pharmacist forgoes filling a prescription, you introduce the possibility of error,” he said.

Pharmacists organizing the Walgreens walkout previously told Fox Business that, “In an industry where one missed decimal point, one missed digit or one letter can mean life or death for a patient, this is really It becomes a dangerous situation when you are understaffed and overworked.”

Both pharmacists and Jarominski said that because the margins on vaccines are higher, they have been a priority.

“It used to be just during flu season, but now it happens all year long, whether it’s a COVID booster or RSV,” Jerominski said.

Amid growing issues in the industry, a spokesperson for Rite Aid told Fox Business that the company is “committed to providing a safe, productive and supportive work environment for all of our associates, including our dedicated pharmacists who support our serve communities.” And day-to-day guidance on overall health.”

The company says its efforts over the past few years and in recent months to improve work-life balance, as well as working conditions for pharmacists, are “a testament to our commitment to the team.”

A spokesperson for CVS said it was “not seeing any unusual activity regarding unplanned pharmacy closures or pharmacist walkouts” and that it is working directly with its pharmacists to address any concerns they may have.

The spokesperson said the company is “working on developing a scalable action plan to support both our pharmacists and our customers, which can be implemented in markets where support may be needed.”

Walgreens says that “several steps were taken across our pharmacies to ensure that our teams can focus on providing optimal patient care.” This includes enhancing technology and centralizing many of its functions to help maintain a “reasonable workload”.

Still, the company noted that it is focusing on how to recruit, retain and reward pharmacy workers.

