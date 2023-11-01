‘Pharmageddon’ could close pharmacies as protests spread

People who need to fill prescriptions may face unexpected problems over the next few days as hundreds of pharmacists walk out of work at CVS and Walgreens to protest working conditions.

Organizers of the “Pharmageddon” protests told NBC News that about 900 people from 10 states are expected to participate in the ongoing protests, which began on Monday and will end on Wednesday. There was no way to independently verify that number.

Lanny Duong, a California-based clinical pharmacist, is one of the lead organizers of the protests. He said that, along with sickouts and walkouts, members have discussed protests at the corporate headquarters of Walgreens and CVS, which are in Deerfield, Illinois and Woonsocket, Rhode Island, respectively. Those protests are scheduled for Wednesday.

The protests are all the more notable because pharmacists do not have a union and are not demanding better pay. They mainly want their employers to hire more employees to reduce workload and eliminate policies that push them to work faster. He says these conditions increase the likelihood that they will make a mistake that could harm the patient.

Pharmacists and other health care workers have complained about those issues for years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, which made them worse. But ongoing pharmacy protests began gaining attention after at least a dozen CVS stores in the Kansas City area refused to show up for work in mid-September. They have since spread.

CVS Pharmacist Estrella Clemons on Sept. 20 in North Decatur, Ga. I took out the vaccines from a refrigerator. Miguel Martínez/TNS/ABACA via Reuters file

pressure behind the counter

An operations manager at a Nebraska Walgreens spoke to NBC News about those issues. They manage their store’s pharmacy and requested that their names not be used because they are concerned the company could retaliate against them.

The store’s sole pharmacist and its pharmacy technicians are constantly having to take off work to cover other jobs within the pharmacy, she said. It’s the only way to prevent long lines of angry customers, but it’s a distracting environment.

“At any given time my pharmacist has three or four customers waiting to do something with their prescription, whether it’s double-checking it or providing a consultation,” he said. “Each of us is jumping from one customer to the next all day long.”

This leads to other mistakes, such as errors in counting pills. The operations manager said his store’s pharmacy fills about 450 prescriptions in a typical nine-hour day. For about half of them, the pills have to be counted one by one.

He also said that pharmacy technicians generally do not take vacation and for many years, operations managers also do not take vacation. He said increasingly difficult working conditions are being combined with low wage increases.

According to the operations manager, their store fills more prescriptions than ever before, and at the same time, vaccinations have become a bigger and bigger part of the company’s business. The manager said they typically administer about 45 vaccinations in an eight-hour shift, which equates to 1 every 10 minutes.

recommended

“It’s definitely gone down, especially since the pandemic,” he said. “I’m tired of leaving the front and going to the pharmacy and crying, drying my tears and then giving people a chance.”

The manager said his pharmacists support the protest, but have no plans to go on strike. The pharmacy portion of the store wouldn’t be able to open at all without them.

Walgreens said only two pharmacies were closed Monday and one remained closed Tuesday. The company also said it was listening to employees’ concerns and frustrations.

“We recognize the incredible work our pharmacists and technicians do every day and we have taken several steps across our pharmacies to ensure our teams are focused on providing optimal patient care,” the company said in a statement. “

CVS said it was not seeing any “unusual activity” related to store closings or walkouts. It said it had made the changes to address some past complaints.

The company said, “In response to recent feedback from our pharmacy teams, we are making targeted investments to address their key concerns, including enabling teams to schedule additional support as needed, enhancing pharmacist and technician recruitment and hiring and strengthening pharmacy technician training.” Said in a statement.

Al Carter, executive director of the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy and a former practicing pharmacist, said pharmacies cannot control how much they are paid to fill prescriptions. (Payments are made by prescription benefit managers. CVS owns Caremark, a big player in that industry.) But they can control their spending on employee salaries, so they run as tight a ship as possible.

Employees say it’s been tough, especially as their responsibilities are increasing, community pharmacies are closing, and the three largest U.S. chains are in the process of closing stores.

In a news statement Monday, American Pharmacists Association CEO Michael D. Hogg said the group stands with the pharmacists on strike.

“For too long, employers have made the situation worse than it needs to be,” she wrote, adding that quotas requiring pharmacists to fill a certain number of prescriptions or administer large numbers of vaccinations have strained their relationships with patients. Are destroying.

“Supervisors who are not pharmacists do not understand the needs of care teams and place unreasonable demands on time-based productivity,” Hogg said.

Improvement (November 1, 2023, 9:57 am ET): A previous version of this article misstated who owns pharmacy benefit management company Caremark. CVS is the sole owner of Caremark; Walgreens is not a co-owner.

Adil Kaplan contributed.

Source: www.nbcnews.com