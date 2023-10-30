Pharmacy workers at CVS, Walgreens stores in US begin three-day walkout

[1/2]A man walks past a CVS Pharmacy store in Manhattan, New York, US on November 15, 2021. Reuters/Andrew Kelly/File Photo Get licensing rights

Oct 30 (Reuters) – Some workers at CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.O) began a three-day walkout on Monday to demand the companies improve working conditions and hire more workers. Pressure can be applied to connect. store.

The walkout, which has been dubbed “Pharmageddon” on Meta’s social media platforms such as Facebook, where it was largely planned, began on Monday and has led to the closure of some stores in New York City, two organizers told Reuters. Went.

Shane Jerominski, a former Walgreens pharmacist and one of the organizers of the walkout, told Reuters that about 5,000 pharmacy workers would walk out over three days, but he said the exact number of stores affected and employees participating was unclear. Lack of union.

He pointed to “extremely understaffed” stores, where employees not only have to fill prescriptions but also book appointments and walk-ins for vaccinations as one of the triggers for action.

In September, some CVS store workers in Kansas City went on a two-day strike, while earlier this month workers at a Walgreens store held another strike.

He said pharmacy employees in New York and Pennsylvania were planning to participate, including employees at some Duane Reade stores at Walgreens in New York.

Some pharmacists were also planning to hold rallies outside CVS’s headquarters in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, and Walgreens in Deerfield, Illinois, according to social media posts.

Jarominski said organizers were demanding better pay and more consistent hours for technicians who locate, dispense, pack and label medications prescribed to patients under the supervision of pharmacists.

John August, director of health services labor relations at Cornell University, said in a bid to cut costs following consolidation in the pharmacy industry, larger companies have not hired enough pharmacists and technicians into stores, leading to overburdened staff. .

“The pandemic created so much extra work and stress that turnover rates (of employees), which were already very high, became extremely high post-pandemic,” he said.

The walkouts are indicative of a new labor movement where people are organizing on their own without a union, August said, adding that such walkouts, even if legal, are risky because workers “really have There is no traditional union to support them” above in their strike.”

A spokesperson for CVS said its leaders were connecting with its pharmacists to address concerns directly and engaged in “continuous two-way conversations,” while Walgreens said it had trained its pharmacy teams to “provide optimal patient care.” Have taken steps to help “focus on doing”.

“Our ongoing efforts are focused on how we recruit, retain and reward our pharmacy employees,” a Walgreens spokesperson told Reuters. He said they also centralized some functions to reduce pharmacists’ workload.

The company said earlier this month that it had opened its 11th micro fulfillment center, which are centralized units that fill prescriptions, allowing its “employees to spend more time with customers” on other health-related topics. Can offer products and services.

The walkout is part of a larger trend of labor unrest across several industries, including strikes by autoworkers, writers and actors, as well as the largest medical worker walkout recorded by Kaiser Permanente employees earlier this month.

