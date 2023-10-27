Pharmacy staff at Walgreens, CVS say they’re in crisis mode — here’s what their days look like

Signs offering COVID-19 vaccinations are seen outside a CVS pharmacy in Washington, DC.

Many pharmacy workers at some of the largest U.S. drugstore chains say they are reaching breaking point.

In addition to verifying, filling and dispensing prescriptions, pharmacists and support staff are responsible for other tasks, including administering vaccines, fixing insurance issues, transferring prescriptions to other pharmacies and caring for dozens of patients in stores and over the phone. Those workers have said they are concerned that companies like Walgreens and CVS are making unreasonable demands of them, without providing adequate staffing or resources to perform tasks safely.

Frustrated with increasing workloads, staff shortages and cuts to their hours, pharmacy workers at Walgreens locations across the country and CVS stores in the Kansas City area have walked off the job in recent weeks — and some employees are planning to walk out again. Planning from 30 October to 1 November.

CNBC spoke to employees at both Walgreens and CVS, including a pharmacist, two pharmacy technicians and a store manager, about what their typical workday looks like. The employees, all of whom requested anonymity for fear of retribution, reported that their shifts ended after spending hours juggling dozens of tasks around the pharmacy without enough extra hands to support them.

Both companies were the largest pharmacies in the US by prescription drug market share in 2022. CVS and Walgreens both operate approximately 9,000 retail store locations across the US.

CVS has more than 30,000 pharmacists and 70,000 pharmacy technicians, while rival Walgreens has more than 86,000 health care service providers, including pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and other health-related professionals. According to employment website Indeed, CVS pharmacists make an average of $61.44 per hour, while Walgreens pharmacists make an average of $53.85 per hour.

A spokesperson for Walgreens said the company recognizes “the incredible work our pharmacists and technicians do every day” and has taken several steps in its pharmacies “to ensure our teams are focused on providing optimal patient care.” Can concentrate.”

The company’s ongoing efforts are focused on how it can recruit, retain and reward pharmacy workers, the spokesperson said. He said Walgreens has improved technology and centralized many functions to help maintain reasonable workloads in pharmacies.

A spokesperson for CVS said the company is “facing unprecedented demand and clinical workforce shortages in the health care industry and [is] “Making targeted investments in our retail pharmacy business in direct response to feedback from our pharmacy teams.”

According to the spokesperson, those investments include enabling teams to schedule additional support as needed, increasing pharmacist and technician recruitment, and hiring and strengthening pharmacy technician training. He said that these changes will start in November and will remain in effect till next year.

Here’s what a typical day looks like for some employees at the two chains, according to related accounts from CNBC.

Walgreens Pharmacist

A pharmacist at Walgreens said his shifts range from six to 12 hours, three to five days a week. The pharmacist said he typically arrives at work at 8 a.m., an hour before his shift.

The pharmacist typically begins the shift by completing several paperwork tasks, which takes about five to 10 minutes.

Then, the pharmacist checks which medicines are out of stock. Pharmacists said the work is primarily the responsibility of pharmacy technicians, but it often falls to them because their colleagues are less burdened with other duties.

Even the pharmacist takes about 20 to 30 minutes to check. Determines which medications were not delivered to the pharmacy by drug distributors, and calls patients to tell them when they can expect their prescriptions to be ready.

The pharmacist then spends 10 to 15 minutes canceling vaccination appointments for shots the pharmacy doesn’t have in stock, which includes calling patients and redirecting them to other store locations with available vaccines. Walgreens is allowing people to schedule appointments online for any vaccine, even if it is not in stock at a store location, the pharmacist said.

A Walgreens spokesperson acknowledged that some pharmacy locations had to reschedule appointments when the vaccines first became available this time due to supply delays, and said the chain has apologized for any inconvenience caused to consumers. However, the spokesperson said all locations had the necessary supplies “within a few days.”

According to the pharmacist, by 9:15 am, vaccination starts and continues till 6:45 pm. Their store usually takes an appointment every 15 minutes, and some patients get Maximum of four shots at one time.

After this the pharmacist and pharmacy technician juggle among themselves Administering shots along with many other functions. Vaccination has become even more challenging with the introduction of new vaccines against COVID and respiratory syncytial virus in recent months.

Other duties also include resolving difficult problems related to insurance coverage for prescriptions, the pharmacist said. His store receives 100 to 160 insurance issues into their system daily, so the pharmacists dedicate three 30 minutes to an hour of their shift to addressing them.

Both pharmacists and technicians have to provide customer care in stores and over the phone. Pharmacists said they receive an average of eight to 10 phone calls per hour, each of which can take up to 10 to 15 minutes.

All of those tasks – along with other smaller responsibilities – are in addition to the pharmacist’s main job of verifying and dispensing prescriptions.

The technician typically handles the first part of that work, which involves processing new prescription orders from doctors.

The pharmacist said they have to check that all the prescription information entered into the system matches the order the doctor placed for the patient. His store typically receives 300 prescriptions a day, so the pharmacist said he reviews about 25 per hour. A technician or pharmacist then fills those prescriptions, and the pharmacist does a final review to make sure the medications in the bottles are correct.

Pharmacists said that given the urgency of other issues, they are often interrupted while working. obstacles may arise Create a backlog of work.

The pharmacist noted that the pharmacy is closed for their scheduled lunch break from 1:30 to 2 p.m., during which they often work. By lunchtime, they often have to address new insurance issues or do other work they couldn’t do while working directly with patients.

Pharmacy Technician at CVS, Walgreens

Pharmacy technicians are medical professionals who work alongside pharmacists to assist and assist patients.

A CVS pharmacy technician said they typically arrive at their store location at 7:50 a.m., 10 minutes before their eight-hour shift begins. Technicians said they typically work with one to two other technicians and a pharmacist during their shift, which they believe is not enough to handle the workload.

Technicians said they start their day by processing new prescription orders from doctors – a task they perform continuously throughout the day. The technician said they have to match each prescription to the patient profile in the CVS system and enter all the correct information before sending it to the pharmacist for review.

The technician also takes care of the second part of the process, which includes filling prescriptions and printing labels before a final review by the pharmacist. He said his store location’s prescription volume is 600 to 1,000 per day.

The technician said that as soon as his store location opened, he and his coworkers had to handle dozens of patient phone calls, and customers waited through the drive-thru to get their prescriptions or other essentials.

Technicians said that in addition to filling prescriptions and caring for patients, they take turns performing many other tasks throughout the day. Duties include administering vaccinations and returning medications that patients have not picked up from the pharmacy shelves.

A Walgreens technician has the same duties, but their shift typically runs from 5 pm to 11 pm. The technician said he felt anxious every time he started his shift because the store was typically filled with patients who were off work: “You’re just walking into chaos.”

Walgreens technician says patients often wait for help due to staff shortage In their place. Frustrated patients sometimes yell or lash out at pharmacy staff, which can be “extremely overwhelming,” she said.

Walgreens technicians said they typically stay longer after their shifts to help complete mandatory closing duties, such as taking out trash and disposing of sensitive patient information. After reaching home, he said he “completely crashed” from exhaustion.

Some employees who do not technically have responsibilities in the pharmacy can help stressed pharmacists and technicians.

A CVS store manager said that three to four days a week they work the front of the store from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and then help in their location’s pharmacy until 9 p.m. The manager still has a pharmacy technician license, which allows him to perform tasks such as administering vaccinations.

The store manager said he is a salaried employee, so he is “essentially working for free at the pharmacy” to provide extra support to his staff.

The store manager said, “In some shape or form, I or my employees are being pushed into an aspect of the business that we did not sign up for.” “We’re being pushed back there because we don’t have the resources.”

