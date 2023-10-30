Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Pharmaceutical Spray Drying Market Size and Share Analysis – Growth Trends and Forecast (2023 – 2028)” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

impact of the pandemic: The early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted drug manufacturing processes and led to shortages of active pharmaceutical ingredients. However, recovery from shortages and increasing use of pharmaceutical spray drying for COVID-19 treatment positively impacted the market. Spray drying played an important role in enhancing drug delivery for treatments such as niclosamide (NCL) for COVID-19. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: The pharmaceutical industry is seeing a rise in chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer. Spray drying methods are increasingly being adopted due to their advantages including quick drying, adaptability, and compatibility with heat-sensitive materials. Spray drying enables the production of quality medicines, which is in line with the increasing demand for effective treatment of chronic diseases. technological advancements: The development of biological-based drugs is increasing the demand for spray drying as an alternative to traditional manufacturing methods. This innovative approach provides control over product properties, downstream benefits, and enables amorphous solid dispersion (ASD) formulation, contributing to market growth. supporting production section:Pharmaceutical excipients, essential for drug manufacturing, are experiencing significant growth due to their role in optimizing drug product performance. Increasing investment in excipient manufacturing facilities and government initiatives are driving demand for spray drying, especially in excipient production. Dominion of North America: North America holds a substantial share in the market due to the presence of major pharmaceutical players, high research and development expenditure and technological advancements. The market growth is further boosted by expansion initiatives and acquisitions by pharmaceutical companies in the region.

Despite promising growth prospects, challenges such as high costs associated with spray drying and the need for skilled operators may hinder market expansion.

supporting production section: Pharmaceutical excipients important for drug manufacturing are witnessing substantial growth. Advances in supporting research, government initiatives and new supporting manufacturing facilities are driving the adoption of spray drying in the region.

North American dominance: North America is expected to maintain the leading position due to the concentration of pharmaceutical giants, high demand for pharmaceutical products, and substantial research and development investment. Expansion efforts and acquisitions by pharmaceutical companies are boosting the growth of the market.

The pharmaceutical spray drying market is at the forefront of innovation, with technology and research paving the way for advanced drug delivery and treatment options for chronic diseases. As the industry evolves, organizations are ready to utilize the capabilities of spray drying to meet growing health care demands.

