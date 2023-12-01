CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — pharmaceutical excipients market According to a new report from MarketsandMarkets, the market was projected to reach $10.7 billion in revenue in 2023 and is expected to reach $14.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2028. The pharmaceutical excipients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the estimated period from 2023 to 2028. The major factors responsible for the growth of the market are increasing demand for generic drugs and pharmaceutical products, increase in R&D investment for growth. Increasing emphasis on new excipients and patient-centric formulations. Collaborations and partnerships with pharmaceutical companies for customized excipient solutions are likely to boost market growth in the near future.

Download an illustrative overview:

Browse in-depth TOC on “Pharmaceutical Excipients Market”

562 – Tables

51-Figures

373 – Pages

pharmaceutical excipients market scope:

report coverage Description Market Revenue in 2023 $10.7 billion Estimated value by 2028 $14.9 billion growth rate Expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% Market size available 2021–2028 forecast period 2023-2028 forecasting units Value (Billion US Dollars) report coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Trends segments covered By Product, By Functionality, By Formulation, By Functionality Application Geography covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Highlights of the report Updated financial information/product portfolio of players key market opportunities Increasing Growth of Functional/Multifunctional Pharmaceutical Excipients major market mover Increasing demand for generic drugs and pharmaceutical products is driving demand for pharma excipients

The organic chemicals segment continues to dominate the market share in 2022 for the product segment.

On the basis of product, the global pharmaceutical excipients market is classified into organic chemicals, inorganic chemicals and other chemicals. Organic chemicals are mainly chemicals in which carbon atoms are covalently linked to atoms of other elements. The non-toxic nature of organic chemicals is expected to boost the organic chemicals segments, which in turn will uplift the pharmaceutical excipients market from 2023 to 2028.

Fillers and Diluents Segment to Gain Top Market Share for Efficiency Segment in 2022

Fillers and Diluents segment is expected to account for the majority of the market in 2022. Fillers and dilutions provide shape, volume or consistency to the product. The fillers and dilutions market is expected to grow due to the increasing use of fillers and dilutions in the development and production of solid oral drugs. Tablets are the most popular dosage form due to their benefits for manufacturers and patients and hence fillers and dilutions can drive the market. The lubricants and glidants market is expected to grow at the fastest rate as they can improve the flow properties of formulations by reducing friction and cohesion between particles.

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is set to lead the market expansion with the fastest market growth due to low labor and manufacturing costs in China and India. These cost advantages have attracted significant investment into these countries from pharmaceutical giants. Additionally, increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related and age-related diseases, rising disposable incomes and government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure contribute to the strong market growth of the region.

Request sample pages:

pharmaceutical excipients market Mobility:

Driver:

Increasing demand for generic drugs and pharmaceutical products is driving demand for pharma excipients

restrictions:

High development costs associated with novel components

opportunity:

Increasing Growth of Functional/Multifunctional Pharmaceutical Excipients

challenge:

Strict regulatory requirements

Major market players of pharmaceutical excipients industry,

The global pharmaceutical excipients market comprises several key market players competing for market shares such as International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Ashland Inc. (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Kerry Group PLC ( Ireland), Roquette Frères (France), Merck KGaA (Germany), Associated British Foods PLC (UK), ADM (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany).

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be classified as follows:

By respondent: supply side – 80%, and demand side – 20%

By designation (Supply Side): Managers – 45%, CXOs & Directors – 30%, Executives – 25%

By region: North America -20%, Europe -10%, Asia-Pacific -55%, Latin America -10%, MEA- 5%

Get 10% free customization on this report:

pharmaceutical excipients market recent developments:

In June 2023, Ashland introduced Polyplasdone Plus, a co-processed multifunctional direct compression superdisintegrant that contains a glidant and lubricant.

In October 2023, Lubrizol Life Sciences Health was awarded the Finished Formulation Award at CPHI Barcelona for Episolex Polymer Solubilizing Excipient.

In July 2022, DfE Pharma announced the expansion of its dry powder inhalation (DPI) portfolio by launching Lactohale 400.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market – Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

This report will help the market leaders/new entrants by providing the closest estimation of the revenue numbers for the overall Pharmaceutical Excipients market and its sub-segments. This will also help stakeholders to better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and create appropriate market strategies. The report will enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information about key market drivers, constraints, opportunities and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following points:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing demand for generic drugs and pharmaceutical products, increased R&D investment for development of innovative excipients, increasing emphasis on patient-centric formulations, collaborations and partnerships with pharmaceutical companies), restrictions (stringent regulatory requirements) , high development cost), Opportunities (increasing demand for functional/multifunctional pharmaceutical excipients, advancements in nanotechnology, emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America) and Challenges (safety and quality concerns, limited availability of some raw materials) Pharmaceutical Excipients Market are affecting the growth.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed information on newly launched products in the pharmaceutical adjuvant market.

Functionality Applications: Additional section has been provided for functionality applications where separation based on applications of different excipients has been provided which highlights the different uses of different excipient classes.

Market Development: Comprehensive Information about Attractive Markets – The report analyzes the pharmaceutical excipients market in various regions.

Market Diversification: Detailed information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments and investments in the pharmaceutical excipients market.

Competitive Assessment: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. in an in-depth assessment of the market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of key players. (US), Ashland Inc. (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany). , Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Roquette Frères (France), Merck KGaA (Germany), Associated British Foods PLC (UK), ADM (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany) and others in the pharmaceutical excipients market.

Related reports:

autoinjector market – Global forecast to 2028

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market – Global forecast to 2027

high capacity api market – Global forecast to 2027

pharmaceutical drug delivery market – Global forecast to 2026

wearable injector market – Global forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of the America’s Best Management Consulting Firms by ForbesAccording to their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean option in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a human-machine offering to drive exceptional growth for progressive organizations in the B2B sector. We have the broadest view on emerging technologies, making us adept at co-creating transcendent developments for clients.

Earlier this year, we formalized our transition to one of America’s best management consulting firms, according to a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is seeing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams this decade alone that are replacing existing revenue streams. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them capitalize on this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM expansion, go-to-market (GTM) strategy to execution, market share gains, account enablement and thought leadership marketing. Help in monetizing.

Built on the ‘Give Growth’ principle, we work with many Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies – helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are created by our industry experts, state-of-the-art AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud and years of research. KnowledgeStore™ (our market intelligence cloud) integrates our research, facilitating analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, allowing clients to see the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. Help is available.

To learn more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

contact:

Mr. Ashish Mehra

MarketsAndMarkets™ Inc.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

E-mail: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/pharma-excipients-market.asp

Visit our website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content source:

Logo:

Source Market and Market

Source: www.prnewswire.com