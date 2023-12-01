Hyderabad: Seven millennium companies and their founders from Hyderabad have made it to the first edition of IDFC First Pvt Hurun India’s list of Top 200 Self-Made Entrepreneurs of the Millennium 2023. The list, which includes companies established after the year 2,000 based on their market capitalization (M-cap) and valuation as of September 30, 2023, is led by Deccan Fine Chemicals founders Vamsi Gokarju and GS Raju with a valuation of Rs 24,971 crore. Hyderabad led the way with an all-India ranking of 28th. By Satyaranarai Chava of pharma and healthcare giant Laurus Labs, Satyanarayana Reddy of MSN Labs, Bhaskar Rao of KIMS and Madhukar Gangadi of MedPlus Health Services. The healthcare giants were followed by HRtech unicorn Darwinbox founders Jayanth Paleti, Chaitanya Peddi and Rohit Chennamaneni and Sai Silks. Nagakanaka Durga Prasad Chalvadi, founder of (Kalamandir). While Hyderabad came in 7th in terms of companies (7) and entrepreneurs (9) that made it to the list, India’s startup capital Bengaluru topped the list with 69 most valuable companies and 129 entrepreneurs, followed by India at the 2nd position. Mumbai, Gurugram, New Delhi, Chennai and Pune. Nationally, D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani led his Avenue Supermarket with an m-cap of Rs 2,38,188 crore, followed by startups like Flipkart, Zomato, Swiggy, Dream 11. Razorpay, Max Healthcare Institute, Paytm, Cred and Zerodha. 20 women entrepreneurs have made it to the list, with 60-year-old Nykaa founder Falguni Nair ranked 12th across India with an m-cap of Rs 43,685 crore. Interestingly, eight of the top 10 most valuable companies founded in the millennium are startups, the report said, adding that the cumulative value of all the companies in the list is worth Rs 30 lakh crore which is equivalent to the GDP of Denmark. Anas Rehman Junaid, managing director and principal researcher, Hurun India, said the list showcases the vibrancy of Indian entrepreneurship across different age groups, gender and geography. “One-third of the entrepreneurs on the list are below 40 years of age, while the eldest is in his 80s (Ashok Suta of Happiest Minds),” Junaid said.

