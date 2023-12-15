'Pharma Bro' fined $64 million, claims he can't even get a cashier job at Walgreens.

Martin Shkreli, the “Pharma Bro” known for raising the price of an anti-infection drug, has asked a federal court to lift an order that his lawyers claim bars him from working anywhere in the pharmaceutical industry. Stops – even as a cashier at Walgreens.

Shkreli’s lawyers told the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals that the 2022 court-ordered ban violated his constitutional rights, Bloomberg reported, citing arguments at Thursday’s hearing. A federal district judge last year ordered Shkreli, the former chief executive of Vyera Pharmaceuticals, to pay $64 million for his scheme to take over the market for Daraprim by raising the price of the drug by hundreds of dollars.

Court-ordered injunction is “excluded” [Shkreli] According to Bloomberg, his lawyer told federal appellate judges that all sectors of the economy that have no bearing on his conduct in the 2022 case.

In 2018, Shkreli was convicted of securities fraud related to two hedge funds he ran and is currently serving a three-year supervised release sentence in New York City. However, according to CNBC, he has been charged with violating the terms of his prison release by appearing on former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show on ABC and failing to comply with court-ordered community service.

According to Bloomberg, Shkreli’s lawyers argue that the industry sanctions and fines exceed the limits of the powers of federal courts and the U.S. Constitution, and argue that the sanctions allow him to operate across an “entire industry” without tailored measures for his “specific conduct.” Prevents from doing. ,

As a result, the order from US District Judge Dennis Coats of New York “excludes Shkreli from virtually any role in any part of the entire pharmaceutical industry, which is itself a vast collection of different businesses,” Shkreli’s lawyers said specifically. Said while drawing attention. She will be barred from getting a cashier job at Walgreens, Bloomberg reports.

As of May, Shkreli is living in Queens, New York, and the Christopher K. Works as counsel for the law office of Johnston LLC. And as a software developer for DL ​​Software. According to CNBC report, he earns $6,976 every month, of which a total of $2,500 comes from his consulting work.

Meanwhile, the FTC has argued that the injunction is necessary because according to Bloomberg, Shkreli “controlled an unlawful scheme” to block generic versions of Daraprim and is a “consistent repeater without remorse.”

“They showed reckless indifference to the health and safety of the most vulnerable members of society,” agency attorney Bradley Grossman argued in court Thursday.

The Federal Trade Commission and seven states sued Shkreli and Vayera in 2020, after the company agreed to pay $40 million to settle the lawsuit over its “illegal monopoly” on Daraprim. Wyera and Shkreli’s other company, Phoenix AG, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May.

Source: themessenger.com