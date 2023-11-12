pH Control Market Estimated to Reach US$14.19 Billion by 2032: Fact.MR Report

fact.mr

The increasing demand for pH control solutions in specialized and niche industries such as aquaculture and hydroponics is a major factor that is shaping the growth of the market.

ROCKVILLE, Nov. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global pH control market is expected to reach a value of US$14.19 billion by the end of the growing period, according to market research and competitive intelligence provider Fact.MR. At a CAGR of 7.2%.

pH controls are systems or methods used to regulate the acidity or alkalinity of a solution. They provide precise and accurate adjustment of pH level while ensuring consistency within the desired range. These systems are often automated, using sensors to monitor and make real-time adjustments. This automation reduces the need for manual intervention, creating consistent and reliable pH conditions. pH control also helps reduce chemical waste, cut costs, and ensure compliance with safety and environmental regulations. They are important in industries where maintaining the correct pH level is essential for efficient processes and product quality.

The expansion of the pH control market is primarily driven by the increase in industrial automation and adoption of advanced process control technologies. Industries such as water treatment, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture are increasingly recognizing the importance of precise pH regulation for optimal operation. Additionally, increasing applications of pH control in emerging sectors such as aquaculture and hydroponics are contributing to the growth of the market.

Acquiring and maintaining pH control systems can represent a significant upfront investment for companies. Additionally, ongoing costs associated with calibration, sensor replacement, and system maintenance can increase the overall expense. Maintaining pH levels presents a challenge due to the diverse industries and processes in the market, each with their own distinct requirements and environmental conditions.

Report Attribute Description Price Projection (2033) 14.19 billion US dollars Growth Rate (2023-2033) 7.2% CAGR number of pages 170 pages number of tables 173 tables number of digits 129 figures

key takeaways:

pH control solutions are expected to grow at a good pace in the US due to stringent environmental regulations.

Germany is expected to see good growth due to its manufacturing capacity in the chemical and automotive industries.

Japan is expected to emerge as a profitable market for pH control solution providers due to high-tech innovation including automation and robotics.

Rising demand in specific industries, rising awareness in water treatment and industry, and advancements in automation and sensor technologies are driving the growth of the market – FACTMR expert says

Major companies are detailed in this report

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Battery Foods Inc.

Braintag Materials Inc.

Cargill Inc.

First Day Lawson Limited

Hawkins Watts Ltd

Industrial Técnica Pequeria S.A.

Sab Hanub Tuj Foodchem Company Limited

Tate & Lyle PLC

Univar Inc.

Corbion Purac NV

American International Foods Inc.

market competition

Leading market participants are using a mix of strategies including innovation, diversification, customization, global expansion and customer-centric marketing to optimize their profits and strengthen their market presence.

In April of 2022, Bartek Ingredients made a noteworthy announcement regarding the construction of the world’s largest production facility for malic acid and food-grade fumaric acid in Ontario, Canada.

winning strategies

Bartek Ingredients is smart in focusing on creating rugged, accurate pH sensors. These sensors have to work well even in harsh conditions. This strategy is a strong step forward in the pH control market, as it addresses the critical need for accurate pH monitoring across a variety of industries.

To excel in the pH control market, leading companies must offer advanced software platforms that allow users to easily monitor and regulate pH levels across multiple processes or facilities from one central location.

Creating customized pH control systems for specific industries, such as wastewater treatment, food production, or pharmaceuticals, is a smart strategy in the pH control market. Different industries have unique pH requirements.

Country-wise analysis:

What is driving the US market for sales of pH control solutions?

“A wide range of industries and strict environmental regulations”

US environmental laws are among the strictest in the world, particularly in terms of emissions and water quality. Due to pressure from US industries to comply with these regulations, the need for pH control solutions is increasing, especially in the areas of wastewater treatment and emissions management.

The country also has a wide variety of industries, such as manufacturing of electronics, chemicals, food and beverage products, pharmaceuticals, and electronics, all of which depend on precise pH control for regulatory compliance and quality assurance.

