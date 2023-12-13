By David Carnevali and Anirban Sen

NEW YORK (Reuters) – PGT Innovations Inc, a U.S. maker of vinyl and aluminum doors and windows, has rejected a new bid of about $2.2 billion from competitor Miter Brands, backed by Koch Industries, according to people familiar with the matter.

PGT’s board of directors has rejected Miter’s superior $38-per-share all-cash offer, the sources said. Reuters reported in October that Miter was working on putting together a revised offer after PGT rejected a $33-a-share bid.

Miter’s latest offer represents a premium of about 66% to where PGT shares were trading before the company adopted a so-called poison pill in March to prevent any shareholder from accumulating a stake of 10% or more for a year. Were.

The $1.9 billion market-cap company said it did so in response to “the potential accumulation of PGT shares by a strategic investor,” which it did not identify.

Sources said Mater is working with lenders to further expand its offering for PGTs.

The sources, requesting anonymity, said there is no certainty that the effort will end with a deal because the matter is confidential.

PGT declined to comment, while Miter Brands did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

PGT manufactures and supplies windows and doors. The Venice, Florida-based company expanded into the overhead garage door market by acquiring Martin Door Holdings in 2022 for approximately $185 million. Its net sales are expected to rise 28.5% year over year to $1.49 billion in 2022 and were up 4% in the most recent quarter. on an annual basis.

PGT rival Miter was formed in 2019 by the combination of MI Windows & Doors and Milguard. The company is led by Matt DeSoto, whose family controls the business in conjunction with Koch Equity Development, an investment fund controlled by industrial conglomerate Koch.

(Reporting by David Carnevali and Anirban Sen in New York; Editing by Mark Porter)

