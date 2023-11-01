PG&E utility bills are about to rise in California. here are the details

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is set to hit customers with a big increase in monthly bills in January, an increase that comes amid unprecedented increases in utility rates for Californians in the past decade.

Over the past eight years, the average monthly residential bill for electricity and gas increased by a combined $86.51 — from $154.52 in January 2016 to $241.03 in January 2023, according to PG&E data obtained by the Chronicle.

And average bills are set to rise even further — to $25-$31 in January — depending on how state regulators vote on Thursday.

Residential electricity rates in California have far outstripped the rate of inflation as electricity prices have more than doubled the national average over the past 10 years. In its latest quarterly report, the California Public Utilities Commission’s Office of Public Advocate said rates for residential customers increased nearly 92% between January 2014 and September 2023.

“It’s just increasing,” said Jeri Groves, a 33-year-old single mother in Bakersfield. He said his PG&E electric bill averages about $500 a month. “This is the biggest stress and highest bill for me.” (Bakersfield is near the southernmost point of PG&E’s service area.)

Utility bills are becoming a major burden for PG&E customers like Groves, who works in a Costco food court and has four children ages 9-14. Groves said she has tried to reduce her family’s electricity use, but with four children, it’s a challenge.

“No matter what I try to do, like not running the AC — it’s still too loud,” Groves said.

Historically, utility rates generally kept pace with inflation, but that began to change in 2013, according to the CPUC. And devastating wildfires have driven costs even higher for PG&E and its customers since 2021.

PG&E is allowed to recover certain costs from its customers for operating expenses and capital expenditures, including major wildfire response and prevention projects. According to the CPUC, by far, the largest wildfire-related expenses offered to customers include tree-pruning programs and wildfire liability insurance coverage.

PG&E has reduced its vegetation management program as part of the company’s effort to curb costs. But with its new budget, PG&E is preparing to spend billions of dollars to strengthen thousands of miles of power lines in areas where wildfire risk is high, burying power lines or insulating bare wires. From.

State regulators will decide Thursday how much PG&E can spend on these programs and others.

PG&E spokeswoman Lynsey Paulo said the big jump in rates in 2024 should be an anomaly, and PG&E expects future rate increases to remain at “or below” the inflation rate. The company is trying to reduce costs wherever possible, he said – for example, in 2022, the company has cut operating costs by 3%.

Paulo said, “We understand the impact of any rate increase on our customers, and we are committed to completing the critical safety and reliability work as cost-efficiently as possible.”

Some California lawmakers worry that the rising cost of electricity in California is undermining the state’s effort to phase out natural gas by encouraging greater reliance on electric vehicles and appliances.

State Senator Josh Baker, D-Menlo Park, said he and others in Sacramento are discussing how utility customers could pay for statewide programs like transmission line construction and utility subsidies for low-income families. How can the State intervene to reduce the amount? For example, some of the money may come from the state’s general fund or from a bond.

Baker, chairman of the Senate Budget Committee’s Subcommittee on Resources, Environmental Protection and Energy, said, “Proportionally, a small portion of our rates are actually delivering and moving energy – a large portion of that is wildfire costs. Is.”

The CPUC is also considering how to restructure utility bills for PG&E and the state’s two other investor-owned utilities to add a fixed fee as well as the amount people pay for electricity per unit. The amount to be paid can be reduced by about one third. The fixed fee will be low for low-income families and will cover essential costs such as maintenance and improvements to infrastructure. The decision is expected next year.

