November 17, 2023


FILE – A PG&E helicopter inspects power lines near Forest Hill, Calif.

Through the Gate San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Ann/San Francisco Chronicle

Customers will pay an average of $30 to $35 per month extra once the new rates take effect. PG&E said in a news release that the change will begin Jan. 1, meaning some customers won’t see the new rates until they receive their bill in February.

Thursday’s vote resolved PG&E’s general rate case, or GRC, a public review process the company is required to complete with the CPUC every four years. PG&E’s GRC application is for a three-year period from 2023-26.

The utility first proposed a rate increase in June 2021, saying the increased rates would help pay for providing “safe and reliable service” and reducing wildfire-related risks. The CPUC said in a news release that the plan approved Thursday was an alternative proposal presented by CPUC Commissioner John Reynolds.

A key part of PG&E’s wildfire risk mitigation plan involves “undergrounding,” or moving power lines below the surface in areas most vulnerable to fire. PG&E said Thursday the plan would provide funding to bury 1,230 miles of lines underground, which would help reduce the risk of wildfires from the company’s equipment by 94%. In addition to grounding, inflation “was one of the top drivers in PG&E’s request” to raise rates, the CPUC said in its release.

Under Thursday’s plan, the CPUC approved a $13.5 billion revenue requirement for PG&E for 2023, instead of the $15.4 billion the company originally requested, the commission said. The CPUC also said that PG&E had originally requested an increase of $38.73, or 17.9%, in the combined bill for the typical residential customer. The plan approved Thursday corresponds to an increase of $32.62, or 12.8%.

This is not the first time in the past year that PG&E has raised its rates. In January, the company notified customers of higher bills due to higher demand for heating as temperatures dropped, the company said in a news release. At the time, the utility predicted that energy bills from November 2022 to March 2023 would be 30% higher than the same period last year.

