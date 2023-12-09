PGA Tour believed LIV would not buy its players, was negotiating in 'good faith'

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf certainly have a strange way to show unity.

Six months ago, when the Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which finances LIV Golf, reached their “framework” agreement, it was written that the sides would not buy each other’s players. But that language was removed on the recommendation of the Justice Department due to antitrust concerns. Nevertheless, the PGA Tour was not concerned, saying it was unnecessary because “all parties are negotiating in good faith.”

At least, it appears that LIV has all the advantages now. The worst thing for the PGA is Justin Rose’s fear. He said on Thursday that if its effect starts to wane, “it is not good.”

The Spanish star’s signing comes just weeks before the December 31 deadline to finalize the PGA/LIV agreement. According to multiple recent reports, that deadline has already been pushed back, now with this news everyone is wondering if it will fall apart and professional golf will return to a state of chaos.

Rahm’s deal is reportedly worth more than $300 million over three years, with bonuses bringing that number to more than $550 million.

The PGA Tour’s full purse for the 2023 season was $460 million.

PIF was reportedly investing $1 billion to $2 billion in the PGA Tour as part of the agreement and already had $2 billion to launch LIV with little or no return on that investment. Has replied.

Even with assets of over $700 billion, why would PIF drop more than half a billion on a single player if it has this deal with the PGA Tour?

It’s all about leverage for LIV, even if a deal is finalized. If a deal is reached, LIV is set to operate like its first two seasons, albeit under the same umbrella as the PGA Tour. If no agreement is reached, the league has done what it originally planned, doubling down on its fight with the PGA Tour.

For LIV, this is the biggest signing since the original list, bigger than even Brooks Koepka or Cameron Smith, mostly due to timing.

LIV’s credibility continued to decline, even with player numbers exceeding most expectations in the PGA Tour’s first year. Sponsors have been slow to get on board. Its television deal was ridiculous. The league is having difficulty getting people to buy into its unique format including its team concept. And the official World Golf Ranking Board dealt a major blow to LIV by rejecting its golfers’ application to gain points.

The league promised to add more big names during the offseason a year ago and those were Thomas Peter, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz and Brandon Steele.

Not exactly a household name, and nowhere near the significant upgrade you get now with Rahm.

All of this propelled Smith into last year’s Masters.

“I would be the first to say that the (LIV) sectors are not that strong,” he said.

LIV golfers have won 14 major titles since 2015

LIV still has a long way to go, but the addition of Rahm closes that gap somewhat. Since 2015, 31 majors have been held, with LIV players winning 14 of them, including Rahm’s two.

For Rahm, the move is no different from many players who came before him, who trashed LIV’s product and swore that his purpose in playing golf was about legacy and tradition, not money.

Rahm has every right to play on any tour he wants, make as much money as he wants, and insists that he “doesn’t play golf for the money.” He may also try to convince us that the $51.5 million he has made in his career on the PGA Tour and the millions more on other tours and from sponsors is not enough to support his family.

“I have a duty to my family to give them the best opportunity and as many resources as possible,” Rahm said. “And that’s where it comes in. Obviously, it’s a factor, and it was obviously a significant factor in this decision.”

Unlike many of his teammates, Rahm does not have to worry about his world ranking. Rahm’s victory at the 2023 Masters gives him a spot at four majors for the next five years and the Masters for life.

Rahm is the sixth LIV golfer with exemptions into all four majors in 2024, joining Koepka, Smith, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson.

His spot on the Ryder Cup teams could be in jeopardy. He was a member of this year’s winning European team, but under current rules, he is ineligible for future Ryder Cups. Rory McIlroy was outspoken about the European Tour on Thursday, saying Rahm would have to “rewrite the rules” to be allowed to play at Bethpage in 2025.

And Rahm has been as vocal as anyone about his desire to remain on the PGA Tour, because “the legacy is there,” and his desire to “play against the best in the world.” He has said that the format of LIV is “not a golf tournament” and that those who walked understand the consequences.

“I’m very happy,” Rahm said Thursday. “But LIV Golf has a lot of things to offer that were very attractive.”

Most of them are colored green.

Source: golfweek.usatoday.com