Pfizer's twice-a-day weight loss pill has joined the long list of obesity-reducing drugs.

A twice-daily version of Pfizer’s experimental weight loss pill has now joined a long list of other scrapped obesity drugs.

Pfizer’s move to abandon two obesity drugs last year shows how difficult it is to develop an effective, safe and tolerable treatment for weight loss.

Before successful weight loss treatments like Vegovi and Ozempic, the path to treating obesity was littered with decades-long failures.

Sopa Images | LightRocket | getty images

A twice-a-day version of Pfizer’s experimental weight loss pill has now joined a long list of other junked drugs that aimed to treat obesity but came up with unintended consequences.

The drugmaker said Friday it will stop development of denuglipron, a twice-daily treatment, after obese patients taking the drug lost significant weight but experienced high rates of adverse side effects in a mid-stage clinical trial. Has happened. Pfizer noted that it will release data on a once-daily version of the pill next year, which will “point the way forward.”

The announcement comes six months after Pfizer discontinued a different once-daily pill in June, citing elevated liver enzymes. Pfizer’s move to withdraw two obesity drug candidates within a matter of months shows how difficult it is to develop an effective, safe and tolerable treatment for weight loss, even with recently successful drugs. Even after entering the area.

This includes Novo Nordisk’s Vegovy and diabetes treatment Ozempic, as well as Eli Lilly’s diabetes drug Monzaro. All of these have skyrocketed in popularity and become scarce in the past year due to the ability to safely and successfully achieve significant weight loss. An estimated 40% of U.S. adults are obese, making those drugs the pharmaceutical industry’s latest cash cow.

But before the current weight loss industry gold rush, the path to treating obesity was littered with failures spanning decades.

The main reason many experimental treatments were canceled by drug manufacturers, rejected by US regulators, or ultimately pulled from the market was because of unexpected side effects, including increased liver enzymes, cancer risk, cardiovascular risk, and serious side effects such as suicide. Mental problems were involved.

One of the most recent casualties of experimental obesity drugs is Japanese drugmaker Eisai’s lorcaserin, which was pulled from the market in 2020 due to an increased risk of cancer in patients.

The Food and Drug Administration gave lorcaserin the green light in 2012 based on several clinical trials, but approval required Eisai to conduct a larger and longer study on the drug.

That study, which followed nearly 12,000 patients over five years, found that more people taking lorcaserin were diagnosed with cancer than those taking a placebo, leading the FDA to remove the drug from the market.

Lorcaserin, marketed under the brand name Belviq, did not gain much popularity despite becoming commercially available. In its full-year 2019 earnings, Eisai reported that sales of lorcaserin in the US for the year were $28.1 million. Global sales of the drug were approximately $42 million. Eisai’s total sales this year were approximately $4.42 billion.

An obesity drug called rimonabant from Sanofi and Aventis was withdrawn from all markets in 2008 because of the risk of serious mental problems, including suicide.

Notably, the treatment was never approved in the US because a panel of FDA experts rejected the drug amid fears that it could lead to suicidal thoughts. But European regulators approved rimonabant, marketed under the name Accomplia, in 2006 based on extensive clinical trials.

Two years later, European regulators recommended suspending rimonabant after one of its committees determined that the risks of the treatment – ​​particularly psychiatric issues – outweighed its benefits.

The treatment suppressed appetite by blocking receptors for cannabinoid substances in the brain, which play a key role in regulating the body’s food intake and metabolism.

Due to rimonabant’s limited time on the market and failure to gain US approval, the drug never reached Sanofi’s lofty projections that it would eventually generate $3 billion or more per year.

Many obesity drugs have also been discontinued, rejected, or withdrawn from the market due to unknown cardiovascular risks.

This includes Abbott Laboratories’ sibutramine, which was once widely used as a treatment for obesity along with diet and exercise.

The drug was first approved in 1997, but it carried warnings about the risk of heart attack and stroke in high blood pressure and heart patients.

A large, long-term trial of approximately 10,000 adults confirmed that sibutramine was associated with a significant increase in cardiovascular events, prompting regulators in the US and Europe to withdraw the drug from those markets in 2010.

Sales of sibutramine were declining before it was removed from the market. The drug grossed only $80 million globally in the first nine months of 2010, including $20 million from the US.

Recent evidence suggests that the latest slate of approved weight-loss drugs may have adverse effects on heart health: According to a recent clinical trial, weekly injections of Wegovi reduced the risk of heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular causes. The overall risk of death has been reduced by 20%.

