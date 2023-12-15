Pfizer's bleak forecast dims hopes of comeback after 2023 debacle

(Bloomberg) — Shares of Pfizer Inc. are set to enter the new year trading near a decade’s lowest, yet Wall Street hesitates to bet on a recovery after the drugmaker issued a disappointing 2024 outlook this week. Used to be.

The pharmaceutical giant’s stock has fallen 49% so far this year, its worst year on record, according to Bloomberg’s annual performance data dating back to 1981. The fall of 2023 has wiped off about $140 billion in market value amid doubts about whether the company will succeed in coming out of the pandemic as demand for shots and treatments for COVID-19 remains subdued.

The weak forecast on Wednesday is weakening the case that the recent purchase of cancer drug maker Cezanne Inc. will help bridge the revenue void from the declining Covid business. Wall Street analysts are struggling to recover from Pfizer’s post-pandemic debacle, with some cutting their price targets on the stock by an average of 12% this week.

“While we think the downside may be limited following this guidance revision, we are struggling to see an upside case,” Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday.

The announcement marks the second time in two months that the drugmaker’s sales outlook has disappointed Wall Street. In mid-October, Pfizer lowered its revenue and earnings forecasts for the year to 2023 after agreeing to withdraw doses of Paxlovid from the US government amid declining demand.

Pfizer’s stock has fallen nearly 58% from its December 2021 peak, when its market capitalization was above $300 billion. Shares have been under pressure as optimism for future Covid sales has waned and investors wait for the next big blockbuster beyond a vaccine.

“Given the ongoing uncertainty over the company’s core earnings power, we don’t see any clear path to a recovery for the stock,” JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott wrote in a Wednesday note.

There have been barriers to entry for drugmakers in weight loss treatments. This year, the firm had to halt development of two obesity pills. Wall Street is divided on Pfizer’s fate, with 13 of 28 analysts tracked by Bloomberg rating it a buy and 15 rating it a hold.

Wells Fargo’s Bansal, who has a Hold rating, says the drugmaker’s recovery depends on its non-Covid business, adding that “stocks generally take time to recover from major shocks and we think “This could be a work-in-progress stock for 2024.”

Rival shotmaker Moderna Inc. is also suffering from lagging demand as it struggles to get ahead of its blockbuster Spikevax vaccine. Its stock has also fallen nearly 85% from the peak of the 2021 pandemic.

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroher said Pfizer’s 2024 forecast “signals further declines in global demand for this vaccine end-market” and highlights downside risks to Moderna’s own 2024 outlook.

