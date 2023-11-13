CPhoto | Future Publications getty images

As its profits decline, Pfizer wants a share of the emerging weight-loss drug market.

Analysts say upcoming data on Pfizer’s experimental obesity pill, denuglipron, will be key in determining how competitive the company can be against major players in the space, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

Those companies helped fuel the gold rush in the weight-loss drug industry last year with their weekly obesity and diabetes injections, such as Novo Nordisk’s Vegovy and Ozempic and Eli Lilly’s Monzaro. They are now racing to develop their own pills for obesity and diabetes.

Investors are waiting for Pfizer to release Phase 2 trial data by the end of the year on its twice-daily pill for obese patients without diabetes. They wanted to see whether the drug could achieve the same weight loss effects as Eli Lilly’s once-daily pill. Investors are also keen for Pfizer to release trial data early next year on a once-daily version of denuglipron, which is seen as a more competitive form of the drug.

Pfizer sees a big opportunity in this segment as it looks to recover from falling demand for its Covid products and reverse a nearly 40% decline in its share price this year.

CEO Albert Bourla said in January that the market for GLP-1s — a class of obesity and diabetes drugs that mimic gut hormones to suppress a person’s appetite — could eventually grow to $90 billion, and The company wants to capture $10 billion in that segment. With oral treatment.

Investors have become more pessimistic about Pfizer’s potential in the weight-loss drug industry since the company discontinued its experimental pill in June, citing increased liver enzymes in people taking it. That left Pfizer with twice-a-day denuglipron, which Wall Street is less excited about because it would be less convenient than once-a-day treatment.

The encouraging results from the trials could generate the same enthusiasm for Pfizer that has boosted the share prices of Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly this year.

“If the data from Pfizer is positive, I think people might be able to look beyond this whole COVID crisis,” Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Lewis Chen told CNBC.

A weight loss pill could prove to be a boon for all three companies. Oral medications are generally easier to manufacture than injectables, and more convenient for doctors to prescribe and for patients to take. The drugs could potentially help ease the supply bottlenecks plaguing many of their injectable counterparts as demand for the drugs increases.

Eli Lilly’s pill sets standard for efficacy

Ahead of the phase two trial data, many analysts have said that to be competitive, Pfizer’s twice-a-day pill would need to be as effective as Eli Lilly’s once-a-day pill. That means at least a 14% to 15% weight loss, Chen told CNBC.

Leerink Securities analyst David Risinger wrote in October that Pfizer’s danuglipron needed to show weight reduction in the “mid-teens” percentage to be considered competitive with Eli Lilly. The pill, called orforgliprone.

Obese or overweight patients who took a 45-milligram Eli Lilly pill once a day lost 14.7%, or 34 pounds, of their body weight after 36 weeks, according to the company’s phase two trial results.

Those results appear to be consistent with the weight loss caused by Novo Nordisk’s high-dose oral version of semaglutide – the active ingredient used in Ozempic and Vegovy – but came over a shorter trial period.

Overweight or obese patients who took 50 mg of Novo Nordisk’s drug once a day lost an average of 15.1% weight after 68 weeks, according to results of a Phase 3 clinical trial released in June.

Notably, Novo Nordisk already markets a low-dose oral version of semaglutide under the name Ribelsus for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Pfizer’s upcoming phase two trial data will provide a glimpse of the effects of twice-a-day denugliprone over a longer period of time than the company’s previous studies of the drug. The study examined the weight loss effects of the treatment at different dosage amounts after 26 or 32 weeks in more than 600 adults with obesity.

In an earlier mid-stage trial, patients with type 2 diabetes who took a 120-milligram version of denuglipron twice a day lost an average of about 10 pounds after 16 weeks.

Another midstage trial found that diabetic patients who took a 200-milligram version of denuglipron twice a day lost an average of about 12 pounds, or 5.8%, after 12 weeks.

Investors still want to see the daily edition once

Even though Pfizer’s upcoming data is encouraging, many investors will still be eager to see the efficacy and safety profile of the once-daily version next year.

Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal said in a research note in June that physicians generally prefer taking pills once a day over drugs that need to be taken twice a day.

Health experts also previously told CNBC that patients often forget to take a medication if they need to do so twice, experts said.

A single daily dose of denuglipron may also reduce concerns about potentially higher levels of gastrointestinal side effects – such as nausea and vomiting – associated with the twice-daily version.

Leerink Partners’ Risinger wrote in an October note that the proportion of patients who stopped treatment with Pfizer’s twice-daily danuglipron in the phase two trial will likely be higher than those who stopped taking Eli Lilly’s orforgalipron. Had given. He said this is partly because the total daily dose of danuglipron is much higher, which may cause more adverse effects.

Analysts said Pfizer believes a once-daily version of the drug could reduce gastrointestinal side effects.

He pointed to Pfizer’s second-quarter earnings call, when the company’s chief scientific officer, Mikael Dolsten, suggested that a once-daily version could improve patient tolerability of the drug, which could reduce gastrointestinal side effects. “Which have been seen as limiting” denuglipron.

The big question is whether a once-daily version of the pill will be ready for Phase 3 trials in 2024, which is considered the next big step toward potential Food and Drug Administration approval.

Pfizer thinks it’s possible. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call, Dolston said a key late-stage trial for the once-a-day version is “within our reach” next year.

Source: www.cnbc.com