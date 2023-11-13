Pfizer stock hits 3-year low – down 50% from 2021 peak

Top Line

Shares of Pfizer fell again on Monday, continuing the pharmaceutical giant’s struggles with declining demand for its COVID-19 products. And essentially wiped out the entirety of the firm’s peak pandemic profits.

Pfizer’s COVID-related revenue has declined significantly this year, which is hurting its stock performance. Future Publications via Getty Images

Pfizer stock slipped 1.6% to $28.96, closing at its lowest share price since March 26, 2020. Excluding March 2020, when the stock market briefly crashed amid stay-at-home orders, Pfizer is now at its lowest share price since December 2016. Pfizer shares have fallen more than 50% since a peak of $57 in December 2021, with the stock crash coinciding with a significant decline in sales of its paxlovid oral Covid treatment and its Covid vaccine. After posting record overall revenues and profits in 2022, Pfizer’s fortunes have deteriorated so far in 2023, falling 42% during the first nine months of the year and hitting its lowest level since 2019 in its October 31 earnings report. First quarterly loss recorded.

$170 billion. Pfizer’s market capitalization has declined this much since December 2021.

Including dividends, Pfizer has recorded a -40% return on investment this year, the 15th-largest loss of any S&P 500 company. Other pharmaceutical stocks that soared during the early development and adoption of COVID treatments have also declined, including Moderna (down about 80% from its 2021 peak), BioNTech (down about 70% from its 2021 peak) and Johnson & Johnson. Johnson (down about 20% from its 2021 peak). 2021 high). Pfizer’s latest decline came after the company cut sales guidance for Oct. 16, with sales of its vaccine down 70% year-over-year and Paxlovid revenue down 95%. UBS analyst Colin Bristow wrote in a note to clients last month that Pfizer “rejects the possibility of an eventual re-strengthening” of demand for its two primary Covid products.

It’s not all doom and gloom for pharmaceutical stocks, although the balance of power has changed. Drugmakers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have both gained more than 70% over the past 12 months as the popularity of their respective weight-loss drugs have soared, and both are now the world’s most valuable pharmaceutical companies by market cap. . Pfizer, which was more valuable than both Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk at the end of 2021, is now worth less than half of each firm.

