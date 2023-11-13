As its Covid gains evaporate, Pfizer wants a chunk of the budding weight loss drug market.

Analysts say upcoming data on Pfizer’s experimental obesity pill, danuglipron, will be crucial in determining how competitive the company can be against the space’s dominant players Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

Those companies helped spark the weight loss drug industry gold rush over the last year with their weekly obesity and diabetes injections, such as Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Ozempic and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro. They are now racing to develop their own pills for obesity and diabetes.

Investors are waiting for Pfizer to release phase two trial data on its twice-daily pill, in obese patients without diabetes, by the end of the year. They want to see the drug cause a similar level of weight loss as a once-daily pill from Eli Lilly. Investors are also eager for Pfizer to release trial data early next year on a once-daily version of danuglipron, which is seen as the more competitive form of the drug.

Pfizer sees a major opportunity in the segment, as it looks to rebound from plummeting demand for its Covid products and reverse a roughly 40% share price drop this year.

CEO Albert Bourla said in January that the market for GLP-1s – a class of obesity and diabetes drugs that mimic a gut hormone to suppress a person’s appetite – could eventually grow to $90 billion, and the company wants to capture $10 billion of that segment with an oral treatment.

Investors have become more pessimistic about Pfizer’s potential in the weight loss drug industry since the company scrapped its experimental once-daily pill in June, citing elevated liver enzymes in people who took it. That left Pfizer with the twice-daily danuglipron, which Wall Street is less excited about because it would be less convenient than a once-a-day treatment.

Encouraging results from the trials may trigger the same enthusiasm for Pfizer that has boosted the share prices of Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly this year.

“If Pfizer’s data is positive, then I think people might be able to look beyond all this Covid overhang,” Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen told CNBC.

A weight loss pill could be a boon for all three companies. Oral drugs are typically easier to manufacture than injections, and more convenient for doctors to prescribe and patients to take. Pills could also potentially help alleviate the supply constraints plaguing many of their injectable counterparts as demand for the drugs soars.