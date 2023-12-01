Pfizer discontinues twice-daily weight loss pill due to high rates of adverse side effects

Pfizer said Friday it will stop developing a Twice version of its experimental weight loss pill after obese patients taking the drug lost significant weight, but the drug remains in mid-stage clinical studies. Having trouble tolerating.

The drugmaker observed high rates of adverse side effects in patients, which were mostly mild and gastrointestinal. A significant share of patients also Stopped taking medicine.

“At this time, the twice-daily denuglipron formulation will not advance into Phase 3 studies,” the company said.

But Pfizer said it still plans to release phase two trial data on a once-a-day version of the drug in the first half of 2024, which will “point the way forward.” The pharmaceutical giant will wait to see that data before deciding whether to begin a phase three study on the once-daily pill, which Wall Street views as a more competitive form of treatment.

Pfizer shares fell 4% in premarket trading Friday after the trial results were announced.

Still, the data on the twice-a-day drug is a blow to Pfizer’s hopes of winning a share of the $10 billion market for fast-growing weight-loss drugs, which CEO Albert Bourla has said It may increase to 90 billion dollars. The company is betting on a successful weight loss pill to help it recover from a slump in demand for its Covid products and a nearly 40% decline in its share price this year.

But investors are pessimistic about Pfizer’s potential in the weight-loss drug field after the company scrapped a different once-daily pill in June and moved forward with the less attractive danuglipron. Now, Friday’s data puts Pfizer even behind the major players in the weight-loss drug market, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, which are racing to develop more convenient pill versions of their blockbuster weight loss and diabetes injections.

Pfizer’s Phase 2 trial tested the twice-a-day pill in nearly 600 obese adults who did not have type 2 diabetes. The trial examined the effect of the drug on weight loss at various dosage amounts ranging from 40 mg to 200 mg after 26 or 32 weeks.

Like Novo Nordisk’s Vegovy and Ozempic, Pfizer’s pill works by mimicking a hormone produced in the gut called GLP-1, which signals the brain when a person is full.

Pfizer said the trials on denuglipron met the primary goal of demonstrating a “statistically significant” reduction in body weight.

Patients who took the pill twice a day lost an average of 6.9% to 11.7% of their body weight over 32 weeks, and 4.8% to 9.4% over 26 weeks.

Meanwhile, the body weight of patients taking placebo increased by 1.4% at 32 weeks and 0.17% at 26 weeks.

When adjusting for the difference in weight gain seen in patients taking placebo, Pfizer’s twice-daily pill led to an average weight loss of 8% to 13% over 32 weeks and 5% to 9.5% weight loss over 26 weeks.

The company said high rates of adverse events were observed among patients in the study, with up to 73% experiencing nausea, up to 47% vomiting and up to 25% experiencing diarrhea. According to Pfizer, more than 50% of patients across all dose sizes stopped taking the pill, compared to about 40% of patients taking placebo.

No new safety issues were seen, and denuglipron was not associated with increased liver enzymes like Pfizer’s other discontinued weight loss pill.

Data from the phase two trial will be presented at a future scientific conference or published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Wall Street expectations

The tolerance issues are in line with predictions from some analysts before the data was released.

Leerink Partners analyst David Risinger wrote in a Monday note that the proportion of patients who discontinued treatment with Pfizer’s twice-a-day denuglipron in the phase two trial will likely be higher than those who discontinued the one from Eli Lilly. Had stopped taking the bar daily pill.

By comparison, 10% to 21% of patients taking Eli Lilly’s pill, orforgaliprone, in a mid-stage trial discontinued treatment at 32 weeks because of adverse side effects, he said.

Risinger said this is likely because the total daily dose of denuglipron is much higher, which may cause more adverse effects. Patients taking the highest dose of the Pfizer pill took 400 mg a day, while patients taking the highest dose of Eli Lilly’s drug took 45 mg a day.

Pfizer’s phase-two trial also did not allow for tapering or reducing the drug’s dosage over time after a specific response was obtained. Eli Lilly conducted mid-stage trials on its pill.

It is hoped that patients will tolerate the once-a-day version of denuglipron better than the twice-a-day version. According to some analysts, Pfizer believes a once-daily version of the drug could reduce gastrointestinal side effects.

He pointed to Pfizer’s second-quarter earnings call, when the company’s chief scientific officer, Mikael Dolsten, suggested that a once-daily version could improve patient tolerability of the drug, which could reduce gastrointestinal side effects. “Which have been seen as limiting” denuglipron.

But the effects won’t be clear until mid-stage trial data are released next year.

In particular, the weight loss caused by twice-daily denuglipron appears to fall short of analysts’ expectations.

Before the data was released, many analysts said that to be competitive, Pfizer’s twice-a-day pill would have to be as effective as Eli Lilly’s once-a-day pill. That means at least a 14% to 15% weight loss, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Lewis Chen told CNBC earlier this month.

Risinger also wrote in October that Pfizer’s danuglipron needed to show weight loss in the “mid-teens” percentage to be considered competitive with Eli Lilly’s pill.

Obese or overweight patients who took a 45-milligram Eli Lilly pill once a day lost 14.7%, or 34 pounds, of their body weight after 36 weeks, according to results from the company’s Phase 2 trial.

Eli Lilly’s results appear to be consistent with the weight loss caused by Novo Nordisk’s high-dose oral version of semaglutide — the active ingredient used in the diabetes drug Ozempic and weight-loss treatment Vegovy — but came in a shorter trial period. .

According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 2 in 5 adults are obese. About 1 in 11 adults has severe obesity.

Clarification: This story was updated to reflect that some weight loss data was adjusted to include results from the placebo group.

