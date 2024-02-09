Pfizer/BioNTech Covid jab to be sold in UK high street pharmacies

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid jab will be sold in UK high street pharmacies from next month.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is in talks with major pharmacy chains such as Boots to sell the vaccine to people who cannot get the vaccine on the NHS.

The price will be set by individual pharmacies – in the same way as prices are currently set for the annual flu jab.

The vaccine, which is suitable for people aged 12 and above, will also be available from private health firms.

Dr Gillian Alsbury, primary care medical director for Pfizer UK, said: “COVID-19 is far from over and the threat remains.

“As we move from a pandemic to an endemic situation, we need to ensure that we are prepared to respond to this constantly evolving and unpredictable virus.

“Vaccines remain a critical pillar in helping prevent serious illness or hospitalization as a result of COVID-19.

“By enabling wider availability of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine we are facilitating choice and access for those who are not eligible to receive it through the NHS program but have the option of a COVID-19 vaccine Want.”

A spokesperson for Moderna said it is looking to supply COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare providers for private sale in the fall of 2024.

On Thursday, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), which advises the UK government on vaccines for the NHS, released details of who is eligible for the spring Covid booster.

It says adults aged 75 and over on the NHS, care home residents and anyone aged six months or older who is immunosuppressed should be vaccinated.

The move differs from previous arrangements for the autumn 2023 booster, which were for all adults aged 65 and over, as well as care home residents and people who are immunosuppressed.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com