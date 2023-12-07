PEZ partners with QUID to launch historical NFT collection

The first collection of its kind, the iconic Santa Claus Dispenser, is available just in time for the holidays

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – December 7, 2023) – In a pioneering collaboration that blends the classic charm of PEZ with cutting-edge technology, the iconic candy company is excited to announce its partnership with pioneer QUID. Digital collectibles and NFT markets. Together, they are set to release PEZ’s first non-fungible token (NFT) collection, marking a significant advancement in the digital age of collectibles. Kwid joins a carefully selected group of best-in-class partners to expand the beloved PEZ brand into new product categories. PEZ and Kwid were brought together by PEZ’s licensing agency, Lisa Marks Associates (LMA).

Since its inception in the 1920s, PEZ has been a household name, captivating generations with its colorful, whimsical, and interactive candy dispensers. Now, in 2023, the brand is breaking new ground by introducing a limited edition series of NFTs, showcasing digital artwork inspired by its most iconic dispensers and candies.

Kwid, a leader in the digital collectibles and NFT space, is the platform chosen to release PEZ’s upcoming digital collections. The partnership ensures a seamless, secure and accessible experience, leveraging Quid’s proprietary “Mintables” technology to ensure that collectors of all backgrounds can access their wallet without spending a lot of money or investing in crypto wallets, cryptocurrencies or So that you can start building your PEZ collection without having to use it. a credit card.

“We are thrilled to partner with QUID for the launch of our first NFT collection,” said Christian Gegen, President of PEZ Candy Inc. Quid’s reputation as a leader in the digital collectibles sector aligns perfectly with our vision for this venture. Our goal is to create a unique and memorable experience for PEZ enthusiasts and digital collectors.”

LMA, Inc. “This is truly a historic collaboration,” said Lisa Marks, president of . new path.”

the-inaugural PEZ NFT collectionHosted on the Quid platform, the app will offer a curated selection of digital PEZ dispensers for the upcoming holiday season. Each digital collectible is a unique digital item that can be minted by collectors on the Ethereum blockchain and accessible through their self-custodial MetaMask wallet, giving collectors the power to mint whatever they want, whenever they want. All minted NFTs will be verifiable on the blockchain, ensuring authenticity, scarcity, and interoperability for collectors.

The first sale will begin on Wednesday, December 20th at 5PM ET, available while supplies last. Collectors will have a limited time to open the mystery box to secure their favorite digital PEZ dispenser, The #1 selling PEZ of all time, including Santa Claus With the assurance of Kwid’s reliable technology and user-friendly interface.

To celebrate this important collaboration, PEZ and Quid will host virtual events, engage fans on social media, and provide behind-the-scenes content from start to finish.

“We are excited to partner with PEZ and bring their iconic dispensers to the Quid platform as mintable NFTs,” said Michael Bramlage, CEO of Quid. “This collaboration will explore the history of PEZ, revive nostalgia and shine a light on hidden gems from PEZ’s nearly 100-year-old back catalog. It will showcase the unique capabilities of mintable NFTs as a fast, fun, and affordable way .Make a collection that complements the physical collection.”

PEZ and KWID invite fans and collectors to join them in this unprecedented journey where tradition meets innovation, and the joy of collecting takes on a new digital dimension.

For more information about PEZ NFT On Quidd, please visit or https://twitter.com/quidd.

About PEZ

Based in Orange, CT, PEZ has been inspiring and innovating since 1927. PEZ Candy, Inc. The pioneer of “interactive candy” that is delightful to eat and fun to play with. PEZ was first marketed as compressed peppermint candy in Vienna, Austria in 1927. Today, the company markets and sells its products worldwide with offices in Orange, Connecticut and Traun, Austria. Between them, the two locations dispense approximately 70 million dispensers and 5 billion candies per year. PEZ products are available in over 80 countries around the world and are an attractive collectible item for both adults and children. PEZ dispensers have been a staple of American pop culture for over 60 years. To learn more, visit us.pez.com.

About Kwid Inc

Quid, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is the original digital collectibles and NFT marketplace. For more than seven years, Quid has facilitated the release, sale and exchange of limited-edition, officially licensed digital collectibles from 325 of the world’s most popular franchises, including Disney, Game of Thrones, Rick and Morty, the NBA Includes over 100 most popular brands. Manchester City, and many others. Quid supports off-chain and on-chain digital collectibles for multiple blockchains – making it an ideal front door for mainstream fans to start building their first NFT collection. Visit here for more information or download the apps.

LMA, Inc. About this

LMA is a creative, full-service licensing and marketing agency, focused on strategic brand building and long-term revenue generation. LMA is unique in bringing innovative licensing expertise from the world’s leading entertainment companies to clients to develop powerful, cohesive, turnkey licensing programs. Based in New York, LMA is comprised of a coalition of experts and industry leaders in the fields of licensing and merchandising, creative development and design, product development, retail business development and multimedia brand extensions. For more information please visit www.LMA-Inc.com ,

