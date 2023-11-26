Petronas Dagangan Berhad (KLSE:PETDAG) has some way to go to become a multi-bagger

If you’re looking for a multi-bagger, there are a few things to keep in mind. Among other things, we would like to see two things; First, an increasing return on capital employed (ROCE) and second, the company’s expansion amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives in which it can continue to reinvest, which is characteristic of a compounding machine. look at Petronas Dagangan Berhad (KLSE:PETDAG), its ROCE is high right now, but let’s see how the returns are trending.

What is Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who aren’t sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company generates from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Petronas Dagangan Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.23 = RM1.4b ÷ (RM12b – RM6.2b) (Based on last twelve months till September 2023),

so, PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad’s ROCE is 23%. This is a fantastic return and what’s more, it is higher than the average 14% earned by companies in the same industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Petronas Dagangan Berhad compares to its past returns on capital, but there’s only so much you can tell from the past. If you’d like, you can see the forecasts from the analysts covering Petronas Dagangan Berhad here Free.

ROCE trend

There is not much to report about Petronas Dagangan Berhad’s returns and its capital employed levels as both metrics have been stable for the past five years. This tells us that the company is not reinvesting in itself, so it’s possible that it is past the growth stage. Although current returns are high, we will need more evidence of underlying growth to look like a multi-bagger going forward. Additionally, you’ll notice that Petronas Dagangan Berhad is paying out a large portion (90%) of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. If the company really lacks growth opportunities, this is one of the viable options for the money.

On another note, while the change in ROCE trend may not attract attention, it is interesting that current liabilities have actually increased over the last five years. This is interesting because if current liabilities had not increased to 51% of total assets, the reported ROCE would probably have been lower at 23% because total capital employed would have been higher. The 23% ROCE could have been even lower if current liabilities were not 51%. % of total assets, as the formula will show a larger base of total capital employed. So with current liabilities at such high levels, it effectively means that suppliers or short-term creditors are funding a meaningful portion of the business, which can bring some risk in some cases.

What can we learn from PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad’s ROCE

While Petronas Dagangan Berhad enjoys impressive profitability from its capital, it is not growing that amount of capital. And with the stock returning just 2.5% to shareholders over the last five years, you could argue they are aware of these weak trends. So, if you are looking for a multi-bagger, we would suggest considering other options.

One more thing, we have seen 1 warning sign You may find it interesting to encounter Petronas Dagangan Berhad.

High returns are a key component to strong performance, so check out our Free List of stocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

