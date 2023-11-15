Petrochemicals billionaire Prajogo Pangestu reaps windfall from bet on geothermal energy, making him Indonesia's richest man

Prajogo Pangestu has become the richest person in Indonesia.

Barrito Pacific

Petrochemicals and energy billionaire Prajogo Pangestu, 79, has become Indonesia’s richest person with his net worth exceeding $40 billion, according to our real-time billionaires list. This was a seven-fold increase from the World Billionaires list published earlier this year, where he came out with a net worth of $5.3 billion.

Pangestu overtook coal billionaire Low Tak Kwang, who until now held the top spot with a fortune of $26.5 billion. Brothers R. Buddy Hartono and Michael Hartono also dropped one spot to the third and fourth richest spots – with a net worth of $24.8 billion and $23.7 billion, respectively.

Pangestu’s windfall was driven by the skyrocketing value of his stake in geothermal energy producer Barito Renewables Energy, which listed on the Indonesian Stock Exchange last month. The company’s shares have soared fivefold since then, rising 25% in a single day last week. This triggered circuit breakers and the stock exchange temporarily suspended trading of the company’s shares last Friday to curb price fluctuations. Trading resumed on Monday but its market cap is still around $45 billion, up from $8.3 billion at the time of its listing.

Barito Renewables is the holding company of Star Energy Geothermal Group, the largest geothermal producer in Indonesia with a capacity of 886 MW. Star Energy operates three geothermal energy projects in West Java province, and has a license to explore in parts of North Maluku and Lampung provinces. Indonesia is the second-largest producer of geothermal energy in the world after the US, with an installed geothermal power generation capacity of 2,356 megawatts at the end of last year, according to research firm ThinkGeoEnergy.

Last year, Green Era, a special purpose vehicle of Pangestu’s Singapore-based family office, took control of Star Energy, acquiring a one-third stake from Thailand’s BCPG for $440 million. The remaining shares were already held by listed holding organization Barito Pacific, in which Pangestu holds a majority stake.

Yoshua Zisokhi, an analyst at Samuel Securitas Indonesia, says via email that investors are bullish on the company’s growth prospects amid the hype about geothermal energy, which has been boosted by the establishment of Indonesia’s carbon trading market.

Pangestu has also recently profited from its investments in black gold. Shares in his coal mining company Petrindo Jaya Krisi have risen 30-fold since its March IPO. A week after its launch, the stock exchange warned of “unusual activity” in trading of its shares. Last week, trading in this company’s shares was also suspended after they rose 15% on news that the company was acquiring a 34% stake in coal contractor Petrosia. Recently, it also acquired 100% of the coal mine Multi Tambangajaya Utama from Indica Energy. Since then trading in shares has resumed.

In recent days, the surge in stock prices has drawn the attention of Indonesian regulators who have introduced measures to protect investors. In June, the stock exchange introduced a watchlist board to monitor certain stocks, such as those with low trading liquidity, along with other criteria.

The son of a rubber trader, Pangestu started his business selling timber in the late 1970s. He listed his company, Barito Pacific Timber, in 1993 and changed its name to Barito Pacific after diversifying into other areas of business. In 2007, Pangestu acquired 70% of petrochemical firm Chandra Asri and four years later completed a merger with Tri Polita Indonesia to become the country’s largest integrated petrochemical producer. In 2021, Thyoil acquired 15% stake in Chandra Asri.

Pangestu is already grooming the next generation to succeed him. His eldest son, Agus Salim, works with him as president director of Barito Pacific. His daughter, Nancy Pangestu Tabardel, manages the family office as well as Green Era, based out of Singapore. Pangestu’s youngest son, baritone, is the commercial vice president director of Chandra Asri.

Source: www.forbes.com