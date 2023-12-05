Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has made another bold prediction about the fate of Bitcoin given its recent decline following gold’s peak. In a fresh attack on Bitcoin’s potential, Schiff predicted a “more spectacular” decline than the crypto asset’s recent rally.

Schiff may have convinced himself that Bitcoin is headed for oblivion, but supporters continue to ridicule him.

Swan song

Schiff argued Bitcoin surged as gold fell below $2,100, taking its value to nearly $41,000. However, he cautioned that this upward momentum could mark Bitcoin’s “swan song”, suggesting it could be a prelude to a significant decline.

Schiff attributed Bitcoin’s recent rally to the speculative enthusiasm surrounding the Spot Bitcoin ETF, claiming that this enthusiasm is a bubble that is about to burst. He fears a spectacular decline in asset values, compared to what he sees as a real and lasting rally in gold.

While both gold and Bitcoin can act as stores of value, Schiff’s skepticism stems from Bitcoin’s alleged speculative nature. He often expresses concern about Bitcoin’s ability to withstand a real financial crisis; In Schiff’s view, gold’s current upside is based on real value rather than speculation, which positions it as a more reliable investment than the leading crypto.

However, supporters of the crypto industry continue ostentatious His predictions.

Gold and Bitcoin rose higher

Gold reached a record peak of $2,100 during early trading hours on December 4, but later lost a significant portion of that gain. The rise in gold, which had been ongoing since the beginning of October, reached its highest level earlier this month after dovish statements from the US Federal Reserve.

The dollar and Treasury yields fell sharply following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s claim that monetary policy had entered “restrictive territory.” This, in turn, pushed gold to all-time highs as expectations of a rate cut by the US Central Bank as early as 2024 increased despite efforts to temper the prevailing optimism.

In a parallel development, the world’s largest crypto – Bitcoin – breached the $40,000 mark for the first time in 2023 on widespread euphoria about US interest rate cuts and traders’ hopes for the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF.

Bitcoin briefly touched $42,000 – a level not seen before Terra’s crash last April – before falling back to $41,600 at press time.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com