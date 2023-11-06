Peter Meijer, the Republican who supported Trump's impeachment, joins Michigan's US Senate race

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Peter Meijer, a Republican who served one term in Congress before being ousted by voters after the vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump, announced Monday that he will run in Michigan. Will run for an open US Senate seat.

Meijer joins the field of more than a dozen candidates vying for the seat that has been held by Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow for more than two decades. Stabenow surprised many in the state by announcing her retirement in January, creating a wide-open race in the battleground state.

“My wife and I prayed a lot about this race and how we can best serve our state and nation. We considered every aspect of the campaign, and we believe we have the best chance for Republicans to take back this seat and work hard for a conservative future,” Meijer said. a statement On X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We are in dark and uncertain times, but we have made it through worse. The challenges are big, but our country is equally big. If we are to see another great American century, we need leaders who are not afraid to be bold, to act, and who cannot be bought.”

Meijer is the heir to a Midwestern grocery store empire. His name recognition and ability to raise money immediately make him a top candidate in one of the most competitive Senate races in the country. He is joined by former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers and former Detroit Police Chief James Craig in the Republican field, while the Democratic field is led by U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and also includes actor Hill Harper.

Slotkin announced his intention in February, but the Republican field remained relatively empty until Rogers announced a campaign in September and Craig did so in October. Slotkin had nearly $4 million more in the bank than any other Senate candidate as of September, according to campaign finance numbers released earlier this month.

Meyer, who is from Grand Rapids, is a former Army Reserve officer who served in Iraq. When he was elected to the US House in 2020 at just 32 years old, he was seen as part of the next generation of Republican leaders. But the mayor’s vote to impeach Trump just two weeks into his first term made him an immediate target of Trump loyalists.

Meijer was among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in 2021 following the deadly mob siege of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Despite significant fundraising gains he would lose re-election to a Trump-backed primary opponent in 2022. ,

The question still remains whether a moderate candidate who voted to impeach Trump can survive the Republican primary. Trump won Michigan in 2016 and his endorsed candidates won overwhelmingly in the primaries before losing by wide margins in the general election.

If Meijer can make it past the GOP primary, he would likely pose a strong challenge to the Democratic nominee. His surname is one of the most recognizable in the state, and his reputation as a moderate Republican could help in a state that has trended Democratic in recent years.

Republicans have won just one of Michigan’s last 15 Senate races, but the Democrat’s margin of victory has decreased in every election since Democratic Senator Carl Levin won re-election by a 29% margin in 2008. Democratic Senator Gary Peters won re-election in 2020 over GOP challenger John James by less than a 2% margin, the closest race in more than two decades.

Helped by turmoil in the GOP, Democrats won a decisive victory in 2022, taking control of both houses of the state legislature for the first time in decades and maintaining control of the governor’s office. The party won almost every competitive US House race in Michigan last year.

Defending the Michigan seat could prove crucial for Democrats in their effort to retain the Senate, where the party has a 51-49 majority and they will need to defend seats in Republican-leaning states from West Virginia to Montana and Ohio. One also has to face difficult circumstances.

