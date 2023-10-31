Peter Lynch says negotiations are still underway

z1b

While the S&P 500 (SPY) looks overvalued based on many leading valuation models, Peter Lynch believes a certain sector of the stock market is extremely undervalued right now. In this article, we’ll look at why the broad market indices are overvalued, what Peter Lynch is actually referring to, and then share some of our top picks right now.

Why is the stock market overvalued right now?

There are several key market valuation metrics that indicate it is overvalued right now:

buffett indicatorwhich compares the total market capitalization of the stock market to US GDP, suggesting that when the ratio exceeds 100%, the market may be overvalued. Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio of the S&P 500 indicates that the market may be expensive relative to its earning power. mean reversion modelWhich is based on the idea that stock prices tend to return to their historical averages over time, supporting the case that the stock market is overvalued right now.

Apart from these valuation models, there are several external factors that further diminish the outlook for the stock market going forward:

Geopolitical tensions are high, with Israel’s conflict with Hamas and Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine creating uncertainty in global markets. The looming threat of conflict in East Asia further heightens these concerns.

Higher interest rates are impacting borrowing and investment activity, potentially slowing economic growth.

Persistent inflation is reducing purchasing power, affecting consumer spending and corporate profitability.

Finally, the growing threat of a recession is weighing on consumer and corporate confidence and spending to some extent, further worsening stock market prospects.

As a result, it’s hard to get too excited about taking equity risk at the moment.

Peter Lynch’s favorite type of stock right now

That said, while major market indices like the S&P 500 (VOO) (SPX) and the Nasdaq (QQQ) may be overvalued right now, renowned investor Peter Lynch believes there is abundant upside in the current stock market. It is a bargain. He recently pointed out that if you exclude about 10 mega-cap stocks like Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), the market has been in an incredible bear market for quite some time now. . ), Amazon (AMZN), META (META), and many others who have largely been driving the performance of major market indices over that period.

As a result of this sharp market divide between mega-cap tech valuations and the rest of the market, Mr. Lynch emphasized that many stocks now trade at extremely low valuations, giving investors abundant opportunities to purchase stocks at very attractive prices. Are. , He particularly emphasized that he thought the Russell 2000 (IWM), a small-cap index, was on sale, meaning small-capitalization stocks offer particularly attractive opportunities for investors right now. .

Our Top Pick

Given Mr. Lynch’s penchant for small-cap stocks right now, we are also taking advantage of opportunities in the small-to-medium-cap sector. Our favorite places to find value right now are in infrastructure (XLU), midstream energy (AMLP), and REITs (VNQ), with several names in each sector looking particularly attractive. One of our favorite infrastructure picks at the moment is Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY), given the low levels of corporate debt, self-amortizing debt at the asset level, relatively short upcoming debt maturities and very stable, long-term contracted cash flows. Almost entirely investment grade tenants through PPA. Its PPA also has substantial CPI indexing, which protects it from a scenario in which inflation and interest rates potentially remain high for a longer period. In the meantime, investors collect a very attractive and adequately covered tax-advantaged ~10% distribution yield while they wait for the stock price to recover.

In the midstream, we very much like Energy Transfer (ET) because of its discounted valuation relative to its investment grade peers, approximately 10% distribution yield that is well offset by distributable cash flows, solid BBB rated balance sheet and stable cash flows. Covered by ~90% contracted.

In the REIT sector, Crown Castle (CCI) is one of our top picks at the moment due to its deep discount to NAV, investment grade balance sheet, attractive long-term growth potential and substantial 7% dividend yield.

Investor Takeaway

While the major market indices look dangerously overvalued and the market is likely to decline due to a number of macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds, it is important to keep a few facts in mind:

Apart from major mega-cap tech stocks, most of the stock markets are trading at attractive valuations.

Some of the most impacted sectors (such as infrastructure/utilities and REITs) are also the most defensive.

As a result, if these macro headwinds do indeed sink the economy, interest rates are likely to decline along with economic growth, causing these beaten-down sectors (which are typically quite interest rate sensitive) There will be relief for those who should generally perform better. financial crisis.

So we join Mr. Lynch in saying:

I love it when stocks go down.

And ET, CCI, AY and many other stocks are buying even though they are trading at extremely low valuations.

Source: seekingalpha.com