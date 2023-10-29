Peter Campbell as Stephen McDonnell celebrates first Premiership win as Glenavon manager

Stephen McDonnell secured his first league win as Glenavon manager against Carrick Rangers on Saturday. Photo: Info/Phil Magowan

​Peter Campbell’s two first-half goals and Niall Quinn’s strike helped the visitors move off the bottom of the Premiership table and give them their first league win since victory over the same opponent at Mornview Park last month under interim manager Gary McAllister. Was.

Carrick equalized through a smart Curtis Allen finish in the 37th minute, with Campbell doubling his tally soon after and Stuart King’s side were also reduced to 10 men in the second half when Joe Crowe was sent off with a straight red. The card was shown.

McDonnell felt his team fully deserved the three points at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

“In terms of numbers, I think we created more chances in the final third and we were able to capitalize on those moments,” he told the club’s media channel. “We are really happy.

“The first goal comes from the routine we have been practicing for the last several weeks and the second comes from the second ball after the throw.

“Peter does really well to keep it alive and finish with his right foot – which he’s probably not very famous for!

“The end goal comes at a very good time.

“It’s a good move and a good decision from Niall Quinn to turn it over right in front of goal because the goalkeeper is not set.

“It’s very pleasing. We defended really well and I thought we controlled the situations and the opposition.”

McDonnell will be hoping this result can serve as a springboard for his team as they enter a crucial period of the season.

Lurgan Blues will face four fellow current bottom-six sides in November, starting with Dungannon Swifts next weekend.

He added, “This is a results-driven business and it’s up to us to turn our luck around and win more, but we want to do it a certain way.” I hope the fans start to see what we’re trying to do.

“We would encourage them to come and hearing the voices from the rooftops really helps.

“Even small wins and getting up on the pitch when you hear a shout or two from behind the goal it definitely encourages the players.”

