Peter Brandt says Bitcoin is bottoming out, but prepare for ‘chopfest’

Bitcoin (BTC) could reach new all-time highs by the end of next year, but crypto investors should prepare themselves for a “chopfest” in the meantime, according to veteran trader and analyst Peter Brandt.

In an October 26 post on

Anyone who declares that he knows the future path of any market is a fool. The market will always surprise. Still, with this disclaimer, I believe:

1. the $BTC is below

2. New ATH not coming until Q3 2024

3. Meanwhile Chop Fest I have used this blueprint for about 2 years pic.twitter.com/hVt0zbTOsm – Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) 25 October 2023

Still, Brandt erred on the side of caution with a disclaimer, saying the future is never certain and the market will “always” surprise.

When an

“I stand by BTC and am not swayed by pretenders.”

Brandt – who has been a proprietary trader since 1975 – reports that he has been using the above blueprint for about two years.

He said in a later post that his favorite chart for Bitcoin price movement is the weekly Renko graph, which, in his view, minimizes many “false moves” and provides only five mistakes over the past five years.

Bitcoin charts I trust most $BTC Weekly Renko graph. Very few fake moves – by my count, only 5 mistakes in the last five years. The latest signal was to buy at 22,000. I allocate a portion of my Bitcoin investments to this chart

What would be your one “go-to” chart? pic.twitter.com/u0sxoSHgT5 – Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) 25 October 2023

After months of massive sideways price action, Bitcoin has recently experienced significant upward momentum. Many have anticipated Bitcoin’s outperformance in recent months, as participants look closer to potential approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Connected: BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF mysteriously disappears – then appears on DTCC site

On October 23, Bitcoin staged its biggest single-day rally in more than a year, briefly exceeding the $35,000 mark as traders were troubled by reports that BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF, IBTC Was listed on DTCC website.

While spot Bitcoin ETF approval is by no means guaranteed, lead Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seifert and Eric Balchunas say the likelihood of approval increases, estimating a 90% chance of approval by January 10, 2024.

I have a lot of questions regarding my current approach to spot #bitcoin In the last few weeks, E.T.F. This is the first section of the note I published yesterday @ericbalchunas, TLDR: Our approach hasn’t changed much pic.twitter.com/Htsi3n2XxV – James Seyffert (@JSeyff) 13 October 2023

Meanwhile, Paul Brody, a senior executive at global consulting firm Ernst & Young, said there is massive institutional interest in Bitcoin, which he awaited the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF as a trigger for buying.

magazine: How to protect your crypto in a volatile market – Bitcoin OGs and experts weigh in

Source: cointelegraph.com