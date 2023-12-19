Animal rights group PETA praised the US tech giant for bringing about a “seismic shift” in the industry as Apple phased out leather goods.

Advertisement

The animal rights group announced last week that Apple has been named PETA’s Company of the Year for its “industry-shifting” efforts to stop using leather in its accessories.

“In a major change from the old days of watchbands made from cow hide and crocodile skin, millions of watches sold next year will be leather-free, Apple Inc. (…) throwing out leather and expanding its use Thank you for pledging to do so.” Recycled materials, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) wrote in a statement.

Apple is the world’s largest company by market cap and last year it sold more than 50 million smartwatches.

The California tech giant announced in September that it would not be using leather in any new accessories — including Apple Watch straps, wallets and iPhone cases — with the material being replaced with finewoven fabric.

According to the company, the new material is a “sustainable microtwill” made from 68 percent post-consumer recycled content, which has “significantly lower emissions than more carbon-dense leather.”

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, said, “Leather is a popular material for accessories, but it has a significant carbon footprint, especially on Apple’s scale.”

Using finewoven in place of leather puts Apple on track to meet its goal of making all of its products carbon neutral by 2030, Jackson said.

PETA, whose motto partly reads, “Animals are not for us to wear,” said it hoped Apple’s actions would set an example for other companies.

Leather is still widely used in consumer products

Leather has been spared the public backlash that fur has received in recent years and is still widely used in the fashion and consumer goods industries.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global leather market was valued at $440 billion (€402.8 billion) last year and is projected to grow to $740 billion (€677.4 billion) by 2032.

A 2020 report found that vegan leather accounted for just 2 percent of women’s leather goods produced by luxury brands led by Stella McCartney.

But public opinion is changing – in a 2019 survey 37 percent of people surveyed in the UK and 23 percent in the US said they think leather is a “somewhat or very inappropriate material” to use in clothing.

Leather production is associated with many practices that harm the environment, including deforestation to grow fodder crops, water pollution from tanning chemicals, and methane gas emissions.

Recent research has shown that the environmental impact of synthetic leather is only one third of that of cow leather.

Apple’s environmental track record isn’t spotless

While Apple has won some points with environmentalists and animal lovers for its stance on leather, it still faces criticism over its aggressive product release timeline, which has been compared to fast fashion.

By releasing product updates every year, often with only minor changes, Apple creates demand for items that users don’t actually need and contributes to the growing e-waste piles around the world.

According to GlobalData, Apple generated 52,490 tons of waste in 2021, an increase of 14.8 percent from 2020.

Apple has also been called out for greenwashing – or overstating its eco-friendly practices – in countries like Brazil and France.

Advertisement

In 2022, a group of French environmental activists sued the company for engaging in wasteful practices such as planned obsolescence and deliberately preventing its products from being repaired.

Source